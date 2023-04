SINGAPORE – There was a time when medical doctors gravitated towards Volvo cars, businessmen bought Mercedes-Benzes, and BMWs were the choice of yuppies.

Today, there is no clear trend – at least, not for doctors. You can find medical practitioners in a Mazda MX-5 roadster or a Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV). The more established senior specialists may be seen in Bentleys or Porsches.