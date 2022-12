SINGAPORE – Like many motoring enthusiasts, Mr Bryan Chia inherited his love of cars from his father, who “used to play with cars” and had owned performance rides such as the Alfa Romeo 33 Quadrifoglio, Mazda MX-5 and Subaru WRX.

Growing up, his father regularly took him and his older brother on road trips to visit their grandparents in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. The young man can still recall the “burble of the WRX boxer engine”.