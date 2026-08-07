Maserati Grecale Trofeo is for families who need a superhero

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It may not be obvious from its classy looks, but the Grecale Trofeo has an engine from a supercar under its bonnet.

TRIESTE, Italy – As demonstrated by Spider-Man, not all superheroes wear capes – tripping over a trailing piece of fabric is a job hazard best avoided.

So it is with supercars, which need not cower at the sight of road humps or have a cramped cabin.

Enter the Maserati Grecale Trofeo, a supercar clad in a sport utility vehicle (SUV) body.

For muscles, it flaunts an engine derived from the MC20, Maserati’s supercar that battles Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

For practicality, it offers space to ferry five in comfort and an adaptive air suspension system that is equally at home on smooth tarmac as it is venturing off the beaten track – or even the bumpy roads surrounding the construction of the North-South Corridor in Singapore.

Hidden under a black and silver engine cover shaped like Batman’s six-pack abs is a 3-litre twin-turbo V6 packing a formidable 530hp.

This launches the Grecale Trofeo from rest to 100kmh in 3.8 seconds before pushing onwards to 285kmh.

That level of performance comfortably shades the likes of the Porsche Macan GTS (434hp, 4.3 seconds and 250kmh) and BMW X3 M50 (398hp, 4.6 seconds and 250kmh).

Being physically bigger than its German rivals – the Grecale is almost Cayenne-size – the Maserati has a noticeably more generous cabin, too.

Given that Porsche is reportedly winding down production of the combustion-engine Macan, the updated Grecale will be filling a very lucrative void for Maserati when it arrives in mid-2027.

Tested at the international media drive in Trieste, the Trofeo – Italian for trophy – marks the flagship of the updated Grecale line-up. The broader range also includes a 2-litre mild-hybrid in various states of tune and a dual-motor electric version. This mid-cycle refresh primarily focuses on subtle visual tweaks and minor updates to the user interface.

The modern Maserati road car trades on refinement and class. So even though the exterior design changes on the updated SUV references Maserati’s hardcore, track-only racer, the Grecale still looks more elegant than brash.

The front bumper looks more angular, with Maserati likening it to a shark’s nose, while the section below the grille is now finished in black, resembling a hipster’s beard. Otherwise, the car looks largely unchanged from before.

Trofeo-specific design features are limited to the front fender badges, a flash of carbon fibre on the side skirts and black-out quad exhaust pipes.

Fine materials and tactile shift paddles are part of the Grecale’s appeal. PHOTO: MASERATI

The subtlety is carried into the cabin where the Trofeo has hints of motorsport-inspired touches for visual drama. Part of the door panels and centre console, for example, is clad in a matt, fine carbon fibre weave pattern. There is a consistent premium feel about the materials used, apart from the slightly sharp lower edge of the panel housing the touchscreen, although it is not somewhere your fingers will normally touch.

What the driver will reach for frequently are the metallic shift paddles, if only for their satisfying tactile engagement. They feel more substantial than the click-clack plastic tabs German carmakers seem to be fond of.

Gear selection is handled via a row of metallic keys with haptic feedback instead of separate push buttons. At parking speeds, pulling a shift paddle will automatically engage Drive from Reverse – a useful tweak that Maserati is introducing across its model range. Pulling both paddles selects Neutral.

Manual gear changes feel sharper in the more aggressive drive modes, although never as instantaneous and sharp as some rivals. That said, the 3-litre engine revs eagerly, all the way to 7,000rpm. The powertrain feels most potent across the mid-range as it responds instantly to throttle inputs.

With drive mode set to Sport, it makes a rowdy bark when going about its business, too, part of it from the car’s sound system.

Being bigger overall, the Grecale is more spacious than its class rivals. PHOTO: MASERATI

This sense of being athletic but not overly aggressive also extends to the chassis tuning. Body control tightens in the more dynamic drive mode settings, but there is still a layer of pliancy in the ride, even in the Trofeo-specific Corsa mode, which slams the ride height down by 25mm.

Significantly, the Trofeo is also the only version of the Grecale to have an electronic locking differential on the rear axle for torque vectoring. The car has reassuringly sure-footed balance, even when confidence in the driver fades away.

When calling time on acceleration, the Trofeo’s beefy brakes, which are larger than those in the standard Grecales, give a good and consistent pedal feel.

Twisting the rotary drive mode selector to Off-Road raises the air suspension by 30mm above the standard height – useful for negotiating rutted tracks.

A good excuse for rumbling down such a path in a Grecale in Italy will be to visit a vineyard to load up on fine wines and maybe some bottles of olive oil.

This is a task that the Trofeo is particularly suited for. Unlike the 2-litre mild-hybrid version that has to carry a battery in the boot, losing 35 litres of capacity in the process, popping the Trofeo’s hatch reveals a generous 570 litres of capacity. This is way more than the Porsche Macan GTS’ 488 litres.

Saving the day in the real world rarely involves track days. Instead, it is about battling morning traffic, wrestling with potholes, dashing between errands and squeezing in moments of driving thrill. That is where the Grecale Trofeo reveals its true superpower as it blends versatility with performance.

The high-performance SUV spotted at its natural habitat. PHOTO: MASERATI

Maserati Grecale Trofeo

Price: Over $456,800 before certificate of entitlement (COE) (estimated)

Engine: 2,992cc, twin-turbo, V6

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic with paddle shift

Power: 530hp at 6,500rpm

Torque: 600Nm at 3,000-5,500rpm

0-100kmh: 3.8 seconds

Top speed: 285kmh

Fuel consumption: 11.2 litres/100km

Agent: Trident Automobili