Made-in-China cars from Hyundai and Mazda to launch in Singapore

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First made-in-China Hyundai for Singapore in September

Slated for a September launch, the front-wheel-drive Hyundai Elexio is the brand’s first Chinese-made electric vehicle (EV) in Singapore.

Manufactured by joint-venture Beijing Hyundai, the SUV shares the dedicated EV-architecture that underpins the Ioniq model line and sister brand Kia’s EV6, among others. It will join Hyundai’s other EV models here, including the South Korean-made Kona and Ioniq 9, as well as the assembled-in-Singapore Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

At 4,615mm long, the Elexio slots between the Kona Electric (4,350mm) and the Ioniq 5 (4,655mm). Onboard technology includes an ultra-thin 27-inch ultra-thin touchscreen display powered by a Qualcomm 8295 processor.

The version sold in Australia has a 160kW motor and a 88.1kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery with a range of up to 562km. Maximum Direct Current fast-charging handles up to 150kW, while with Alternating Current, charging peaks at 10kW.

First Chinese Mazda here in August

Mazda 6e Fastback has 560km range. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Two versions of the electric rear-wheel-drive Mazda 6e Fastback have been approved by the Land Transport Authority for sale in Singapore, with a local launch expected in August.

Jointly developed with Chinese partner Changan, the 6e Fastback GT and the 6e Fastback Sports are mechanically identical. Both versions boast a peak motor output of 190kW with an energy consumption rate of 16.1kWh/100km.

First previewed at the Singapore Motorshow in January, the Camry-sized saloon has a claimed range of 560km under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Under city-driving conditions, which is where EVs tend to thrive, the car can cover up to 703km.

Inside, a generous 14.6-inch centre touchscreen replaces the brand’s signature rotary command dial interface, a first for Mazda. The driver also gets an augmented reality head-up display.

Celebrate motor culture and indie acts

The Wicked Wallop Drop happens on July 19 at Timbre+ One North. PHOTO: WICKED WALLOP

The inaugural Wicked Wallop Drop happens on July 19 at Timbre+ One North, bringing together over 50 custom motorcycles, community activities and live music.

Organised in partnership with independent music platform Neonpulse, the event is an offshoot of Wicked Wallop, a cornerstone of Singapore’s custom motorcycle calendar for a decade.

Marking the festival’s first curated live music line-up are eight indie acts from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, ranging from alternative rock to electronic music. Organisers expect about 1,000 attendees at the event which runs from 10am to 11pm.

Tickets are priced at $18 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555); SG Culture Pass-eligible

First Scorpio Electric registered

Scorpio Electric has registered its first electric motorcycle in Singapore PHOTO: SCORPIO ELECTRIC

Licence plate FBD66R marks a historic milestone as the first Lambda Scorpii to be registered for Singapore roads. The electric two-wheeler is the creation of home-grown electric motorcycle manufacturer Scorpio Electric.

Powering the motorcycle is a 5kWh nickel-cobalt manganese battery pack powering a 10kW electric motor. Top speed is 105kmh and operating range is 96km. A smartphone app serves as the key to unlock and remotely end charging. The app also provides various vehicle data analytics.

Commercial production of the Lambda Scorpii has yet to begin. Scorpio Electric said work is underway to scale up the global supply chain and regional distributor network. Ahead of customer deliveries, the company wants to capture growing local interest with exclusive previews, technical showcases and a limited-run priority pre-order window.

Not coming: Assembled-in-Malaysia Volkswagen seven-seater

The seven-seater Volkswagen Tayron is now on sale in Malaysia PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen launched the new seven-seater Tayron in Malaysia on July 13. The sport utility vehicle (SUV) is assembled at the group’s Pahang plant, which also builds the Audi Q7.

Measuring 4,792mm long, this is basically a stretched version of the five-seater Tiguan (4,539mm) sold in Singapore. Two powertrain options are available – a front-wheel-drive 1.5-litre mild-hybrid with 148hp, and an all-wheel drive, 2-litre turbo with 261hp.

Volkswagen Group Singapore said there are no plans to introduce the Tayron here. Instead, the dealer is relying on the Skoda Kodiaq to cater to those needing a seven-seater SUV.