Luscious Lexus ES350h delivers pampering ride

Tall order: The new Lexus ES350h has grown in length, width and, most obviously, height.

SINGAPORE – The Lexus ES should be to executive hybrid sedans as Jeep was previously to off-roaders – before the term “sport utility vehicle” came into being.

Since its debut in 2012, no other petrol-electric executive sedan has come close to matching the ES in its near-impossible combination of comfort, efficiency, quality and value. Which is why it remains Lexus’ mainstay.

Yes, some quarters still dismiss it as a glorified Toyota Camry. They are technically not wrong, but that would be akin to dismissing the Musang King as just a glorified durian, or a diamond as glorified coal. Although I would hesitate to equate the Camry to coal – the Toyota sedan is, in itself, a very established and illustrious model.

The latest version takes the ES, which has been around since 1989 if you include the years before hybrid technology was incorporated, another step closer to perfection.

It is noticeably bigger than before, measuring 5,140mm long, 1,920mm wide and 1,555mm tall with a 2,950mm wheelbase. Probably a consequence of it sharing a platform with its full-electric sibling, the ES350e, the growth puts the ES on a par with its European rivals. In fact, it is bigger than the first-generation Lexus LS flagship.

The expansion has also resulted in a 200kg weight gain, with the new car tipping the scales at 1,880kg. But because it is also a more powerful car, largely on account of a far punchier electric motor powered by a battery of unknown capacity, the ES350’s performance has improved significantly, with little expense to efficiency.

Classy cockpit: The ES’ helm is exceptionally tidy, with switches embedded in the fascia and steering boss which light up when your hand passes over them. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The car hits 100kmh in 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 200kmh, compared with 8.9 seconds and 180kmh achieved by the preceding ES300h. The performance also allows the hybrid to outpace its electric sibling easily. At the wheel, the new car delivers more verve and grunt than any previous ES I have driven.

Lexus says the ES350h consumes 4.7 litres per 100km, compared with 4.6 litres by its predecessor. The test car averages 5 litres/100km, which is close to the declared figure.

Based on the tested economy, the ES350h is good for a real-world range of 1,100km – comparable with many plug-in hybrids.

Plug-in hybrids are cars with batteries which can be charged via an external power source. The batteries of Lexus hybrids are charged exclusively when the cars brake or coast.

Rear estate: The hybrid ES has slightly more room in the second row than its electric twin. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

In the ride department, the new ES copes with its weight gain admirably. It glides along with a level of refinement more commonly associated with cars equipped with air suspension.

Its conventional steel suspension is set up firstly for comfort, so you will detect a bit more travel over humps and a bit more roll in aggressive corners. The trade-off is well worth it if ride quality is your priority. In fact, I reckon the hybrid’s ride comfort is a tad superior to its electric sibling’s.

While the ES350h’s wheelbase is not as long as that of some of its European equivalents, space in the second row is generous, with more headroom and a deeper footwell than in the electric version. But like the electric car, the middle occupant in the hybrid will have to contend with a prominent hump.

Bountiful boot: Despite being slightly smaller than the stowage in its electric sibling, the hybrid ES’ cargo compartment will accommodate a bi-fold bicycle with its handle bar intact. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The hybrid has a slightly smaller boot than the electric variant (493 litres versus 517 litres). Nevertheless, the ES350h will still accommodate bulky items, such as a bi-fold bicycle with its handlebar intact.

Like the ES350e, the ES350h has a classy and unique cockpit. An array of embedded physical switches lights up when your hand moves over them. This gives the car a wow effect and keeps the dash clean and uncluttered when the switches are not in use.

Unlike in the electric version, the hybrid’s infotainment system is glitch-free. Both cars are fitted with a booming 17-speaker Mark Levinson hi-fi. The driver’s instrument panel is unobstructed and very legible. A crisp head-up display proves useful, especially when navigation is on.

Electric brim: Although the new ES’ 2.5-litre engine is similar to its predecessor’s, its electric motor is a lot more powerful. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

A 360-degree camera makes parking the big vehicle easy, but locking the doors after you get out still requires you to tap a handle. The hybrid does not have soft-closing doors like the electric model.

The hybrid’s cabin is upholstered in synthetic material, but does not appear cheap. What is more important to me is that the car is fitted with ventilated seats.

Now, its appearance. Besides being longer and wider, the car is appreciably taller than before. This makes the new car appear somewhat less sleek when it is parked next to its predecessor.

On its own, however, the Lexus is sufficiently stylish. It looks identical to the ES350e except for a slim opening in front for engine cooling.

Lastly, the car’s price has not changed much since the last model. Not bad at all, for a product that is so much bigger and punchier.

Lexus ES350h

Price: $370,800 with certificate of entitlement (COE), before applicable discounts

Engine: 2,487cc 16-valve inline-4 paired with permanent magnet motor

Transmission: Electronic continuously variable with paddle shift

Power: 244bhp

Torque: 235Nm

0-100kmh: 7.7 seconds

Top speed: 200kmh

Power consumption: 4.7 litres/100km

Range: 1,170km

Agent: Borneo Motors

Rating: ★★★★☆

Comparable considerations

Mercedes-Benz E200 Exclusive ($409,888 with COE)

The E200 has traditionally been the no-brainer choice for up-and-coming business people or mid-level corporate executives. But the latest iteration is riddled with glitches (going by the test car ST drove in 2024). And like all latter-day Mercedes models, adaptive cruise control is a cost option. The car is slightly smaller than the ES, but punchier and has more stowage. Its cockpit is a veritable Christmas tree. But based on its exterior, it is a better-looking car.

BMW 520i ($388,888 with COE)

The eighth-generation 5 is BMW’s biggest to date, but it is still a wee bit smaller than the ES (except for its boot, which is slightly bigger). It has a higher top speed, but a less impressive 0-100kmh sprint time. It is even slower to the century mark than its predecessor. The new car is full of technological bells and whistles, but it fails to deliver the emotiveness which the 5 has long been known for. Among the German cars listed, its price is closest to the ES’. Still, if you must have a 520i, a used seventh-generation one may be a better bet.

Audi A6 Sedan 2.0TFSI ($418,999 with COE)

Like the ES, the A6 is a front-wheel drive. Like the latest E-class and 5-series, the Audi is slightly smaller than the ES, but its boot is of a similar size. The A6 Sedan 2.0TFSI is slower to the century mark, but has a higher top speed. Like many Audi cars, the driver footwell is constricted on the left. It has infotainment glitches, based on a test unit driven in May.

Audi A6 Sedan 2.0TFSI ($418,999 with COE)

Like the ES, the A6 is a front-wheel drive. Like the latest E-class and 5-series, the Audi is slightly smaller than the ES, but its boot is of a similar size. The A6 Sedan 2.0TFSI is slower to the century mark, but has a higher top speed. Like many Audi cars, the driver footwell is constricted on the left. It has infotainment glitches, based on a test unit driven in May.