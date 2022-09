SINGAPORE - The Singapore Grand Prix, the biggest motorsports event here, returns from Sept 30 to Oct 2 after a two-year pandemic-induced break.

The last Formula One race held here was in 2019 and won by Sebastian Vettel, lead driver for Scuderia Ferrari. It was also his last victory driving for the team. This year's event will likely be the last time the German driver laps the Marina Bay Street Circuit as he had announced plans to retire by the end of the 2022 season.