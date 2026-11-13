Li Auto enters Singapore with biggest electric seven-seater

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Space capsule: The futuristic-looking Li Mega has a 3,300mm wheelbase offering ample room for seven occupants and plenty of luggage.

BEIJING, China – Beijing-headquartered Li Auto will be the 19th Chinese car brand to be present in Singapore when it makes its debut at the Singapore Motorshow in January 2027.

Partnering multi-franchise motor dealership Wearnes Automotive, Li Auto will launch its flagship Mega seven-seater at the show. This will be followed by the Li 6 mid-sized crossover sometime in mid-2027. Another mid-sized crossover, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, may follow by early 2028.

Founded in 2015 by 45-year-old Chinese internet tycoon Li Xiang, the Nasdaq- and HKEX-listed company started making micro-cars before moving on to bigger models in 2019. It now focuses on big, premium vehicles.

The brand is a bestseller (after Tesla) among electrified cars costing above 200,000 yuan (S$38,500) in China.

In the first nine months of 2026, it sold more than 290,000 of such cars to garner an 11% share of the premium segment.

It is expanding to right-hand-drive markets, starting with Thailand in December, followed by Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and the Philippines.

I visited Li Auto’s Beijing factory early this week, chatted with Li Auto’s vice-president of international business Nestor Wu, and had quick spins in the Mega, Li 6 and L9. These were my impressions.

Beijing Green Intelligent Manufacturing Base

This 52.4ha production site makes around 100,000 cars a year, alongside an older and bigger plant in Changzhou, a city about 90km north-west of Suzhou.

The Beijing plant is highly automated, with robots doing much of the welding (including laser welding), assembly and logistical chores.

The plant is bright, airy, spotless and quiet enough for normal conversation. It is a completely different universe from the last Chinese plant I visited in 2006 and reflects the light speed at which China’s automotive industry has come into its own.

Our guide was a 20-something who answered questions readily – a reflection of the autonomy absent in so many other manufacturers. She even came back with answers she did not have on hand.

The scores of other employees projected the same confidence and straightforwardness. In my books, they rivalled the Swedes in this aspect. When I asked for more information via e-mail later, responses were quick and complete.

Rough patch: A finished Li Mega being driven over a stretch of raised beams as part of stress testing at the carmaker’s Beijing factory. PHOTO: LI AUTO

When asked about the company’s relative lateness in entering the right-hand-drive market compared with several other Chinese brands, Wu said: “We’re not afraid of coming to the market late... We can catch up.”

He also indicated that Li Auto is looking at setting u p f actories in locations such as Thailand and Europe “to improve cost-competitiveness as well as quality”.

Li Mega

This massive, futuristic-looking seven-seater is 5,355mm long, 1,965mm wide and 1,850mm tall, with a 3,300mm wheelbase and 2,800kg kerb weight.

Said to be the largest car of its kind, it sits on air suspension and is powered by two motors.

Despite its slippery shape, which contributes to an enviable drag coefficient of 0.215, the car has sufficient headroom even in the third row.

Swivel row: The Mega’s second-row seats can face the third row at the touch of a button. But this function can be executed only when the car is stationary. PHOTO: LI AUTO

Seated there en route from the airport to the hotel, I was impressed by its ride quality.

Usually, the third row has the poorest ride. The backrests here can recline at the touch of a button and temperature from air-con vents can be adjusted with voice command (the car detects where the command is coming from and acts accordingly).

The rear-biased all-wheel-drive car has 413kW and 657Nm to send it to 100kmh in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 200kmh. Its 102.8kWh battery accepts charging of up to 520kW DC and 11kW AC. Its stated range is 710km.

It is equipped with anti-slam front doors, and rear sliding doors are hinged on rollers cleverly hidden below the window lines. When a door opens, the car tilts and the middle seat pivots for easier ingress and egress.

The big car negotiated a U-turn decently, thanks to rear-wheel steer. Its steering ratio is tight, thanks to steer-by-wire technology.

The car is expected to be priced from $420,000 with certificate of entitlement (COE).

Li 6

This 4,950mm-long, 1,935mm-wide and 1,655mm-tall crossover looks like a fastback wagon. Its distinctive shape with short overhangs gives it a 3,000mm wheelbase and 728-litre boot.

Wagon trail: The Li 6 five-seater crossover looks like a sporty fastback station wagon. PHOTO: LI AUTO

I drove a dual-motor variant with 400kW and 660Nm that takes the 2,500kg car from zero to 100 in 4.8 seconds and to a top speed of 200kmh, although it did not feel as quick in real life. Riding on steel suspension with active dampers (air suspension is a cost option), it is reasonably pliant, but not quite as cushy as the Mega.

The five-seater’s rear legroom is very generous and, unlike many electric cars, occupants do not sit with their knees raised. Its enormous boot is matched by a cavernous frunk.

The Singapore variant is likely to be a more modest rear-wheel-drive variant. It could start at $250,000 with COE.

Li L9

This luxury six-seater crossover has a silhouette which reminds me of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS sport utility vehicle , but is just a tad smaller. It is an electric car supplemented by a small petrol engine, which keeps the battery charged but does not drive the wheels.

As it will not be coming to Singapore, I tested the car’s Navigation Assisted Driving (NOA), which turned out to be the most impressive autonomous driving system I have experienced to date. NOA is available in other Li Auto models, but unlikely in Singapore-bound cars.

Set the destination by voice and the car does the rest.

The car was able to respond to city traffic conditions quickly yet smoothly. It moved across more than one busy intersection where bicycles and e-scooters came from different directions with little regard for right of way.

Along a narrow back lane, it dodged vehicles which were parked carelessly, waiting when necessary for oncoming vehicles to pass. When it approached a turning lane which was held up, it was clever enough to change lanes well ahead of time.

Quite often, the system activated a warning chime and flashed a text asking the driver to take over steering “slightly”. This could be a feature to ensure the driver is paying attention (which is required by law).

But if you ignored the warning, the system did not disable itself, unlike in other cars. A fellow writer was able to keep the warning chime at bay by constantly touching the steering wheel (but not holding it). He shut his eyes and the car drove on without incident.

Overall, I would say NOA performs better than an average driver. And voice command in all three cars was executed flawlessly. Wu said Li Auto’s system can accept up to five commands in Mandarin at one go. It remains to be seen if it is as responsive to English.