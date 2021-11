There are people who go to the gym for aesthetic reasons and there are those who do it to build strength. Someone who works out to look good in a suit is going to be vastly different from one who trains to be a power lifter.

In the motoring world, the Lexus' F Sport line is the former. It dresses up a car with sporty accessories, which do not really make it go faster. A number of other carmakers do the same, such as Mercedes-Benz's AMG Line and BMW's M Sport.