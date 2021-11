You are looking at an automotive dinosaur. A seething Jurassic specimen making its last stand, roaring defiantly at the heavens as electric usurpers thunder towards it like a constellation of fiery meteorites.

Behold the Jaguar F-Pace SVR - a steroidal, top-of-the-food-chain variant of Jaguar's long-in-the-tooth mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV) which dates back to 2015.