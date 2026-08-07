Is fast charging bad for an EV?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Good charging habits include using slow charging where possible and to avoid running the EV battery until it goes completely flat.

How does fast charging affect an EV’s battery lifespan?

Being able to quickly charge the battery of an electric vehicle (EV) will help drivers used to combustion engine cars make the switch.

During charging, electrical energy is converted into chemical energy in the battery pack. The chemical energy stored in the battery is converted into electricity before powering the motor.

Fast charging, which uses direct current (DC), is quicker than alternating current (AC) charging. During DC charging, the battery experiences certain stresses that may affect its state of health (SOH) over an extended period.

Nearly all EVs use lithium-based battery chemistry.

During charging, the lithium ions in the battery cell move from the cathode to the anode and lithium plating happens during this movement. This consequently lowers the battery’s SOH over time. This is amplified during DC charging because the ions are made to move faster.

Second, more heat is introduced into the battery pack during DC charging. This causes accelerated chemical degradation and may also break down certain protective layers of the battery.

To prolong the battery’s SOH and lifespan, use AC charging where possible. This reduces the chemical demand on the battery and its cooling system.

Frequently charging a battery when the SOC (state of charge) is above 80 per cent will increase lithium plating, compromising battery health.

Another tip for battery care is to be conscious of the SOC when it is being used. Constantly using the battery until it is near empty is detrimental to its lifespan, as the battery is working overtime to produce the energy that the driver demands.

The single most important factor that determines the battery’s health, though, is mileage.

Studies have shown that AC slow charging degrades a battery by an average of 1.9 per cent annually, compared with up to 3 per cent for DC fast charging.

In more practical terms, for an EV with a 400km range, covering an average annual mileage of 16,000km, if it uses only fast charging, its battery health will drop by 1.2 per cent every year. After eight years and 130,000km, the battery health would be at the 90 per cent mark.

This is above the warranty threshold of most EV brands today, which would replace a battery if the vehicle’s SOH dips below 75 per cent after eight years.