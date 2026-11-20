Road Blog
How BYD cracked the Singapore car market, and what rivals must copy
- BYD is set to keep Singapore’s sales crown by end-2026, with 11,247 registrations in 10 months, far ahead of Toyota’s 5,278, after years of rapid growth.
- It has used fast model launches, PHEVs, and policy shifts well. Its hybrids may gain appeal in 2027, when EV rebates fall from $30,000 to $20,000 and petrol-car surcharges rise.
- BYD also broke retail rules with dining-and-test-drive outlets, then moved into used cars with a certified showroom. Rivals must learn from its policy, retail and ownership strategy.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A wave of new Chinese car brands, from BAIC to Li Auto and Geely, is expected to arrive in Singapore in 2027. Any newcomer looking to join the fray could do worse than follow the playbook of market leader BYD.
The Shenzhen-based carmaker is poised to retain its sales crown by the end of 2026. With 11,247 registrations in the first 10 months of 2026, BYD is well ahead of Toyota’s 5,278 units, and has already surpassed its full-year 2025 total of 11,184 units.