SINGAPORE – A wave of new Chinese car brands, from BAIC to Li Auto and Geely, is expected to arrive in Singapore in 2027. Any newcomer looking to join the fray could do worse than follow the playbook of market leader BYD.

The Shenzhen-based carmaker is poised to retain its sales crown by the end of 2026. With 11,247 registrations in the first 10 months of 2026, BYD is well ahead of Toyota’s 5,278 units, and has already surpassed its full-year 2025 total of 11,184 units.