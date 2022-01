If the eyes are the windows to the soul, then one can tell from Mr Ong Pang Yang's lingering gaze as he exits his Honda Civic Type R how much he loves his ride.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur's love affair with the performance sedan began when he bought one at age 26 as a reward for himself, four years after starting his cleaning business. He currently drives a 13-year-old Civic Type R FD2R, which he bought in July 2020, and a BMW M3 coupe.