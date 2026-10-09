High-tech-looking Hyundai Tucson unveiled

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The new Hyundai Tucson will be shown at the Paris Motor Show from Oct 12 to 18.

Hyundai’s stunning new Tucson

Hyundai unveiled the new Tucson on Oct 2, a mid-sized sport utility vehicle featuring a futuristic, concept car-like design.

At 4,560mm, it is 35mm longer overall than its predecessor and 40mm shorter than the Toyota RAV4. Its wheelbase has also grown by 40mm to 2,720mm – 30mm longer than the RAV4, promising a roomier cabin.

The lounge-like style seen in earlier Hyundai models has been tweaked to look more rugged. A slim instrument cluster complementing the large 17-inch central infotainment touchscreen is set in simple dashboard architecture.

European market models will feature 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol, petrol-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The car will be showcased at the Paris Motor Show from Oct 12 to 18.

$300 to co-pilot a Porsche on track

The Porsche Experience Centre Singapore is taking bookings for driving courses with prices starting from $300. PHOTO: PORSCHE EXPERIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE

The Porsche Experience Centre in Changi will begin hosting track sessions from April 2027. Bookings are now open at www.pecsingapore.com/en

Prices start at $300 for a 30-minute passenger ride alongside a certified Porsche instructor, scaling up to $4,500 for a four-hour, one-to-one training session.

Currently under construction, the facility will boast a host of features to showcase vehicle capabilities. Highlights include a low-friction section to simulate driving in slippery conditions and a 2km handling course with 18 turns and more than 20 configurations.

Million-dollar Aston Martin arrives

The Aston Martin DB12 S is now available for orders in Singapore, priced at $1.1m before certificate of entitlement and options. PHOTO: ASTON MARTIN

The flagship of the Aston Martin DB12 range is now available for order in Singapore. Costing $1.1 million before certificate of entitlement and options, the S features upgraded power and a more aggressive design over the regular DB12.

Its 4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine makes 690hp – 20hp more than the non-S model. This shaves 0.1 seconds off the 0-100kmh sprint to 3.5 seconds. Top speed remains at 325kmh.

The car also has carbon ceramic brakes as standard, rather than conventional steel brakes.

Visual upgrades include a more aggressive front splitter, bonnet louvres and a fixed bootlip spoiler. The most obvious visual difference is the set of quad exhaust tailpipes vertically stacked on either side of the rear bumper, emphasising the car’s muscular stance.

Last McLaren 720S to be built in 2027

McLaren is ending the production of the 720S, four years after it was launched in 2023.

The car was the basis of the English carmaker’s racers that campaigned in international GT racing as well as the World Endurance Championship.

As the successor to the 720S, the 750S received various technological enhancements, from lighter construction methods to a power upgrade.

Little is known about the successor, but it is rumoured that the next-generation supercar will use a hybridised V8 engine. This will bring McLaren closer to Italian rivals Ferrari and Lamborghini, which have both switched to plug-in hybrids.