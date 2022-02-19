High premium for plug-in hybrid

The Lexus NX450h+ is posh, but fails to strike a sweet compromise between cost and efficiency

Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Greenpeace calls them wolves in sheep's clothing. Europe's Transport & Environment campaign group says they pollute three times more than they claim.

In Singapore, they may turn out to be another compressed natural gas (CNG) fiasco.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 19, 2022, with the headline High premium for plug-in hybrid. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top