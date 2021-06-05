Hey good-looking

In the 2019 racing film Ford V Ferrari, there is a climactic scene where legendary Ford driver Ken Miles laments as the Ferraris roll towards the starting lines at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans: "If this were a beauty pageant, we just lost."

I can imagine more than a few car sellers muttering something similar when they lay eyes on the stylish Peugeot 5008. The French crossover has undergone a facelift and is arguably the best-looking contender in its class.

A frameless grille, glossy black side scoops, LED headlamps and vertical daytime-running lights that look like illuminated fangs are noticeable improvements at the front.

Peugeot's three-claw tail-lights and scrolling indicators at the rear complete the cosmetic tweaks.

With its muscular silhouette and aggressive front section, the seven-seat Pug turns heads.

Inside, the car's cabin continues to impress. The cockpit is elegantly laid out with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 10-inch infotainment touchscreen. Toggle switches that resemble piano keys control various functions such as the air-conditioning and music.

Upping the plush factor is the Nappa leather seats.

Seats in the middle and third rows can be individually folded. The third row can even be completely removed to allow for more boot space. The front passenger seat can also be tipped forward to allow objects of up to 3.2m to be transported.

The seven-, five-and two-seat configurations offers 166, 780 and 1,940 litres of boot space respectively, which compare favourably against its rivals.

For instance, the five-and two-seat variants of the biggish Mazda CX-8 have 775 and 1,727 litres of space respectively.

However, with all the seats up, the Mazda has 209 litres of stowage, 26 per cent more than the Pug.

PEUGEOT 5008 1.2 (ALLURE PREMIUM)

PRICE From $151,888 with COE ENGINE 1,199cc 12-valve inline-3 turbocharged TRANSMISSION Eight-speed automatic with paddle shift POWER 129hp at 5,500rpm TORQUE 230Nm at 1,750rpm 0-100KMH 10.2 seconds TOP SPEED 188kmh FUEL CONSUMPTION 5.2 litres/100km AGENT AutoFrance

Legroom is aplenty for front-and middle-row passengers, but the cramped third row is best left for young children.

The 5008 has plenty of features, including a panoramic sunroof lined with blue lights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless phone charging. Middle-row passengers get two new USB sockets, window blinds and tray tables.

Packing the same 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, which was first launched in a variant one year ago, the crossover churns out 129hp and 230Nm.

It feels quicker than its declared 10.2-second century sprint suggests - not too shoddy for a family car weighing 1,430kg.

If there is a need for speed, just engage Sport mode and the eight-cog auto transmission will shift to a lower gear for more punch.

Alternatively, you can engage the paddle shifters for a more entertaining drive. The steering is sharp and responsive. For such a tall vehicle, the 5008 handles well and body roll is kept to a minimum.

Safety features include lane departure warning, driver's attention warning and speed-limit information with intelligent speed adaption system.

The Achilles' heel of the plucky Pug has to be its lack of fuel efficiency. Clocking over 200km in three days, I manage to achieve only 11 litres/100km - quite far off the stated 5.2 litres/100km.

Still, with a smaller engine, the Peugeot 5008 will see significant savings in road tax and the certificate of entitlement compared with its many rivals.

It has a slight edge in pricing over some competitors as well. With prices starting at $132,888 for the basic Active Premium trim and $151,888 for the Allure Premium trim, it is some $10,000 to $30,000 cheaper than the Mazda CX-8.