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Along with the delivery milestone, Vertex Automobile opened an upgraded service centre.

Chery distributor marks 3,000th delivery

Vertex Automobile, which distributes Chery-owned brands Omoda, Jaecoo and iCaur, marked its 3,000th delivery on Nov 16 with the launch of its upgraded service centre and Kampung Weekends initiative.

On November weekends, small local food and beverage businesses are setting up shop at Vertex’s Ubi and One Commonwealth showrooms , offering desserts, matcha and ice cream .

The upgraded service centre at 3 Ubi Road 4 houses a new cafe open to the public. Customers can also charge their electric vehicles (EVs) at discounted rates through a partnership with charging service operator Charge+.

Hongqi to debut compact electric SUV at Singapore Motorshow

The Hongqi EHS4 will be launched in Singapore in January 2027 as the brand’s second model. PHOTO: HONGQI

The Hongqi EHS4 will make its local debut at the Singapore Motorshow on Jan 7, 2027, becoming the oldest Chinese carmaker’s second model here after the E-HS9’s launch in May.

This follows the electric sport utility vehicle’s (SUV) global debut in Venice, Italy, on Nov 16.

Measuring 4,540mm in length, the EHS4 is the first model from a partnership between Hongqi’s parent company FAW Group and Leapmotor. Mechanically related to the Leapmotor B10 – which The Straits Times reviewed in September – it was penned by Hongqi’s design centre in Munich, Germany, and features a more upmarket cabin, reflecting Hongqi’s premium positioning.

BYD certified used EVs

BYD Certified used cars come with vehicle and battery warranties and service support. ST PHOTO: LEE NIAN TJOE

To boost buyer confidence in used BYDs, the Chinese carmaker launched its Certified Pre-owned Programme on Nov 16 alongside its first BYD Certified showroom at 1 Ubi Road 4.

For a used car to be deemed “BYD Certified”, the vehicle must be less than five years old and have covered under 100,000km. Each electric vehicle undergoes a 177-point inspection, including verifying its service history and ensuring that its battery’s state of health is at least 70%.

Certified cars come with vehicle and battery warranties, as well as access to BYD’s authorised after-sales workshops.

The BYD Certified showroom is operated by Auto Selection, the pre-owned arm of Sime Motors Singapore.

The move follows BYD’s local vehicle population crossing the 30,000-unit mark in October.

GAC opens its fourth showroom

Chinese carmaker GAC expands its local footprint with a fourth showroom at Northpoint City. The outlet, located in the South Wing of the suburban development in Yishun, opened on Nov 18.

Three models are on display: the Hyptec HT premium SUV, the Aion UT midsize SUV and the Aion V crossover.

The brand’s other locations are in Leng Kee, Punggol Coast Mall and PLQ Mall in Paya Lebar Road.

Aston Martin will field three cars at the 2027 Dakar Rally. PHOTO: ASTON MARTIN RACING

Aston Martin goes dune bashing

Aston Martin, the supercar brand best known for its ties to James Bond, will venture off the beaten path to compete in the 2027 edition of the Dakar Rally.

Its motorsports arm will enter three purpose-built Aston Martin Dreadnought racers in the 49th edition of the off-road race. Competitors will cover more than 4,300km of special stages from Jan 9 to 23, 2027.

They will be driven by two-time world champion and current Aston Martin Formula 1 team driver Fernando Alonso, nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and reigning world rally-raid champion Lucas Moraes.