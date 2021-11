A grey Hyundai Avante pulls up in the carpark of Bishan Stadium. Out steps a champion - 24-year-old Naqiuddin Eunos, defender for the Lion City Sailors Football Club.

On the final day of the season last month, his team thumped Balestier Khalsa 4-1 to clinch the Singapore Premier League title in front of a sell-out crowd at Jalan Besar Stadium.