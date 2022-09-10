BMW previews electric limousine here

BMW is previewing its i7 electric limousine at Ion Orchard and has started collecting "expressions of interest" from prospective buyers online.

Unlike the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which is slightly smaller than the combustion Merc S-class, the i7 is exactly the same size as the new 7-series (which is available only as a long wheelbase).

At 5,291mm wide, 1,950mm long and 1,544mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,215mm, the i7 packs a punch.

With 400kW and 745Nm at its disposal, it reaches 100kmh in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 240kmh.

Despite tipping the scales at just over 2.7 tonnes, it promises a range of more than 600km. It is estimated to cost $500,000 before COE.

Suzuki spruces up V-Strom

Suzuki has updated its V-Strom series and added a new variant called V-Strom 1050DE.

In addition to premium features such as cruise control and hill-hold, it has increased suspension travel and ground clearance, plus revised chassis geometry and ergonomics.

There are two anti-lock braking system (ABS) modes with the ability to disengage rear ABS and an additional off-road "G mode" traction control setting.

UK firm to turn diesel buses to electric

British electric bus conversion start-up Kleanbus has unveiled first images of a platform which it claims can turn any diesel bus, whether single or double decker, into a zero-emission carrier. It says its converted buses will cost a fifth of a new electric bus, and that a conversion takes up to two weeks.

Kleanbus is also offering full financing for conversion and will facilitate the installation of depot charging infrastructure. Pilot programmes with key bus fleet operators will begin in the fourth quarter of the year.

Cycle & Carriage launches new Kia app

The Kia Connect Lite is an app introduced by Cycle & Carriage which offers owners more convenience and control. Key features include vehicle status and diagnostics, emergency assistance, and driving statistics and history.

In the months to come, Kia is set to release four new car models - the Niro Hybrid, Niro EV, EV6 and Cerato Smartstream - all of which will be fully incorporated with the new Kia Connect Lite.

Another Lamborghini-inspired Ducati

Behold the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, a superbike inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO and built on the technical base of the Ducati Panigale V4 S 2023.

Displaying aggressive lines, special light components and a dedicated livery, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini represents another collaboration between the two Italian brands.

The heart of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, with a kerb weight of 197.5kg, is a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine with an output of 208hp. Two years ago, the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was unveiled.

Nissan X-Trail now an electrified 7-seater

Nissan's new X-Trail comes with seven seats and an electrified powertrain. The fourth-generation X-Trail will have a hybrid e-Power variant, which makes use of a petrol engine to keep the motor-driven car's battery charged. When the last row of seats is folded, the car has 585 litres of luggage space, an increase of 20 litres. The car - a dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant - will be previewed at the Singapore Motorshow in January and launched around April.

Flying Spur Speed with more power and torque

Bentley has unveiled its new Flying Spur Speed (left), one of the last models to feature the brand's W12 engine. The standard Flying Spur W12 has ceased production, signalling Bentley's move away from big-bore engines and towards electrification.

The new Flying Spur Speed has more power and torque, and promises a top speed of 333kmh and a 0-to-100kmh sprint of 3.8 seconds.