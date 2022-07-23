Hyundai unveils sizzling, high-voltage concepts

Ahead of its first electric highperformance model launch next year, Hyundai Motor has unveiled two concepts - the RN22e and N Vision 74.

The RN22e uses Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform with the Ioniq 6's body design, while the N Vision 74 is a high-performance hydrogen fuel-cell hybrid. Both precede the launch of the Ioniq 5 N, an electric hot hatch.

The RN22e is a 430kW/740Nm all-wheel drive measuring 4,915mm by 2,023mm by 1,479mm tall, and with a 2,950mm wheelbase. It has a 77.4kWh battery which can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 18 minutes. The car can exceed 250kmh.

The N Vision 74 has more than 500kW and 900Nm going to its rear wheels. It is 4,952mm long, 1,995mm wide and 1,331mm tall, with a 2,905mm wheelbase. The 62.4kWh battery is paired with a tank containing up to 4.2kg of hydrogen powering an 85kW fuel cell stack. The car can exceed 250kmh and has a range of more than 600km.

New topless M4 arrives

BMW's new M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive is now available here.

Priced at $563,888, the topless M4 is powered by an inline-six bi-turbo 3-litre making 510hp and 650Nm of torque from 2,750rpm. It hits 100kmh in 3.7 seconds and a regulated top speed of 250kmh.

Aston Martin's new logo takes flight

Aston Martin has revised its winged emblem. It says the redesign is part of a "bold new creative brand strategy and global marketing campaign to further accelerate its growth among new audiences".

The British marque, which uses Mercedes-AMG drivetrains, has recently launched a number of new models, including its first performance sport utility vehicle, the DBX707.

Snooze as you juice up future Skoda

Skoda has released the first interior sketch of its Vision 7S electric concept, revealing a spacious and versatile interior for up to seven people.

Relax mode can be activated when charging or stopping for a rest. In this mode, the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide forward, with the first and second row seats moving back for an even more relaxed seating position. This option offers passengers maximum space and comfort.

Hyundai-owned eVTOL firm unveils cabin design

Supernal has revealed its initial electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle cabin concept (above). The Hyundai Motor-owned company is working to certify its eVTOL vehicle for commercial use in the United States from 2028, followed by the European Union and Britain shortly after.

Supernal's five-seat cabin concept provides clues to how the company is harnessing automotive design processes and materials, while meeting commercial aviation's highest safety standards.

Aerospace firm to help keep fuel-cell cars cool

Viritech, a producer of hydrogen fuel cell powertrains, has signed a memorandum of understanding with aerospace company Reaction Engines to develop more efficient powertrains for hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Reaction Engines has a technology, originally developed for hybrid air-breathing rocket engines, which quenches airflow temperatures of more than 1,000 deg C to ambient in a fraction of a second.

In 2019, the company launched an Applied Technologies division to venture into other sectors including automotive.

The two companies will jointly explore the first use of Reaction Engines' technology in FCEV powertrains. Thermal management of fuel cells has always been a challenge because their operating temperature requires a large surface area radiator to maintain the correct temperature.

Reaction Engines' technology promises to significantly reduce the size and weight of the cooling system. Viritech's Apricale is a 1,000bhp fuel-cell car weighing just 1,000kg - half the weight of some battery-electric equivalents.

Free update available for Porsche Taycan

Porsche has delivered more than 75,000 Taycan electric cars since its launch in late 2019. A comprehensive update is now available.

The German marque says the update will, among other things, increase powertrain efficiency; add new functions in the Porsche Communication Management, Porsche Connect and assistance systems; and enhance the over-the-air update capability of all Taycan models.

The update is free for customers and can be done at a Porsche service workshop.

EV batteries get second life as super power banks

Volkswagen has commissioned the first fast-charging park in Saxony, Germany, which is supplied with energy largely from a so-called power storage container (PSC).

The PSC is a type of electricity storage consisting of 96 cell modules with a net capacity of 570kWh. It allows fast-charging infrastructure to be built nearly anywhere, even in places with a low-capacity power grid. Residential areas are one example of where this can be used.

The PSC is made up of cell modules from pre-production models of the VW ID 3 and ID 4. As a large battery storage unit, it offers a cost-effective alternative to a transformer station. It enables large quantities of energy to be provided in a short time without overburdening the electricity grid. The automotive power bank is an alternative to transformer stations.

How EV owners can sell power back to

grid to save money As more electric vehicles (EVs) are charged at home, the pressure on electricity networks will increase. A trial set up in Milton Keynes, England, has found that this stress can be alleviated by the use of new charging technologies, and drivers using vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers may be able to reduce their charging costs.

V2G chargers channel energy between the grid and the user's home and vehicle, and back again - importing and exporting energy based on real-time demands of the energy network.

This means that vehicles can be instructed to automatically charge when prices and carbon levels are low, and can send power back to the grid to be sold when demand is high - while keeping enough for the needs of the driver. By the end of the trial, charge cycles for some participants were at least 40 per cent less costly than unmanaged charging.

Squeezing more efficiency from combustion engine

Volkswagen has enhanced its best-selling 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. The 1.5 TSI evo2 reduces both fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The compact engine will initially be available with an output of 150hp, and will be used for the T-Roc and T-Roc Cabriolet first.

Engineers have moved the three-way catalytic converter and petrol particulate filter close to the engine to reduce emissions. This reduces the use of precious metals in production.

The engine has active cylinder management, which allows two of four cylinders to be shut down during low-and medium-load conditions. It has a highpressure injection system generating a pressure of up to 350 bar, plasma-coated cylinder walls to reduce friction, and pistons with cast-in cooling ducts to optimise combustion.

The TSI evo2 is designed for operation with fuels containing ingredients manufactured from renewable energy sources. They are also suitable for electric hybrid applications of up to 272hp.