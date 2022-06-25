Fast lane

First ever BMW M3 station wagon

BMW has unveiled its first M3 Touring, a power wagon with a 510hp 3-litre straight-six engine and all-wheel drive. Available only in Competition guise, and with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, it reaches the century mark in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 280kmh (with M Driver package).

Audi offers A3 models with cheaper COE

The Audi A3 is available with Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) again. The Audi A3 Sedan and A3 Sportback 1.0 TFSI are additions to the current A3 range.

Fitted with 1-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engines producing 110hp, they qualify for Category A COE, which is currently more than $30,000 less costly than Category B premiums.

The cars are equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a 48-volt mild hybrid system, with a claimed fuel consumption of as low as 4.3 litres/100km.

The A3 Sedan and A3 Sportback 1.0 TFSI models are priced from $188,148 and $186,369 respectively.

Singapore firm presents active safety features for motorbikes

Rider Dome, a Singapore start-up providing motorcyclists with alerts against critical threats on the road, has partnered Giken Mobility - the exclusive global licensee and manufacturer of the Italian heritage motorcycle brand Iso.

Iso electric bikes will feature Rider Dome's Rider Assistance, which provides riders with features such as blind-spot alert, collision alert and safe distance alert.

Revised MG 5 unveiled

The facelifted MG 5 electric wagon wears new LED headlights, alloy wheels and a revised front area. Inside, its redesigned fascia features a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen with iSmart connectivity. It is unknown when this car will arrive in Singapore.

More RS-badged Skoda cars

Skoda has expanded its range of RS-badge performance cars. Along with the facelifted Kodiaq sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Kodiaq RS is here. Powered by the same 2-litre turbocharged engine with 245hp sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the SUV promises to be a hoot.

It is fitted with LED Matrix headlights (with adaptive high beam) and tail-lights, 20-inch alloy wheels, gloss black grille, gloss black window frames and roof rails, and body-coloured front and rear aprons. The Kodiaq RS is priced at $285,900. Another RS car is the Octavia Combi RS performance wagon, which is priced at $226,900.

Sleek and spacious Peugeot 408

Peugeot's latest 408 is a fastback available with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Measuring 4.69m long and standing just 1.48m tall with a wheelbase of 2.79m, the car offers second-row occupants with 188mm of knee room. It has a class-leading 536-litre boot.

The car is available with two plug-in hybrid powertrains - a 180hp engine paired with an 81kW motor; and a 150hp engine paired with an 81kW motor. A 130hp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol variant which complies with the latest Euro 6.4 emissions standards is also available. All variants are equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Bentley's most extreme Continental GT

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner is the fastest, most dynamic and most luxurious member of the Continental family. Powered by a 6-litre W12 which makes 659hp and 900Nm of torque, it hits 100kmh in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 335kmh. Active torque vectoring and all-wheel steering complete the rarefied package.

