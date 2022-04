The most luxurious and aerodynamic electric car is here. The Mercedes-Benz EQS - a battery-powered variant of Mercedes' flagship S-class saloon - can be viewed at the brand's first concept store here at Great World mall.

Boasting the room of a long-wheelbased S-class, a drag-coefficient of 0.2 and a range exceeding 700km, the EQS will be officially launched in late June.