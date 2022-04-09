New Kia Niro to be available in three forms

Kia's new Niro crossover will be available with three electrified powertrains - a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and a full electric.

The hybrid is powered by a 1.6-litre engine paired with a 32kW electric motor. A 62kW motor in the plug-in hybrid allows an emission-free range of up to 65km. The full-electric variant promises a 463km range.

At 4,420mm long, 1,825mm wide and up to 1,570mm tall with a 2,720mm wheelbase, the Niro is based on Kia's third-generation "K" platform. It is due to arrive as early as the third quarter of this year.

Toyota agent teams up with poly for EV training

Inchcape, distributor of Toyota and Suzuki cars here, has partnered Singapore Polytechnic to build electric vehicle (EV) expertise here.

The group is investing $200,000 for a start - and up to $2 million eventually - in training and internship, and will be co-creating EV technology training modules for students and working adults.

The programme includes equipping more than 550 Inchcape Singapore employees with EV knowledge and providing an EV training programme for the public. Inchcape will also support research projects and co-develop curricula centred on future mobility with the aim of building a robust talent pipeline.

Shippers shy away from used EVs following fires

Shipping operators are shying away from transporting risky used electric vehicles in greater numbers, Splash247.com reported earlier this week.

The maritime news portal said Japan's Mitsui O.S.K Lines is the latest to say it was pulling back from transporting second-hand battery-powered cars. The company could incur losses of about US$500 million (S$680 million) after its carrier Felicity Ace caught fire and sank off the Azores five weeks ago.

The ship was the fourth big car-carrier blaze involving EVs since 2019. Australian car news site GoAuto has contacted a number of other car carrier firms who have also decided to halt shipping used EVs this year.

The International Maritime Organisation issued a paper last June in which it said that fire-fighting equipment and measures in existing ships carrying cars needed to be reassessed to cope with EV fires.

Meanwhile, shipping insurers are also reportedly reassessing rates for carriers transporting EVs.

Porsche bets big on synthetic fuels

Porsche is investing US$75 million in HIF Global. In return, the Italian marque is acquiring a long-term stake in the Chile-based company, which is actively developing synthetic fuels.

HIF is building a pilot plant in the Chilean city of Punta Arenas. Initiated by Porsche and implemented with partners such as Siemens Energy and ExxonMobil, production of eFuels from hydrogen and carbon dioxide using wind energy is expected to start there in the middle of this year.

These synthetic fuels are said to enable the nearly carbon dioxide-neutral operation of combustion engines.

Volvo invests in Swiss natural fibre firm

Volvo Cars has invested in Bcomp, a Swiss firm which develops high-performance lightweight materials based on natural fibres, through its venture capital arm, Volvo Cars Tech Fund.

Bcomp uses flax fibres, a bio-based material that offers significant savings in terms of weight, energy use and emissions versus regular plastic parts.

Volvo Cars is exploring the use of natural fibre composites in its next generation of electric cars, while its strategic affiliate Polestar also aims to use Bcomp's materials in upcoming models.

Skoda Karoq refreshed again

The Skoda Karoq has been updated with new lights and other external cosmetic tweaks. Two diesel and three petrol engines delivering 110hp to 190hp are available.

The 2.0TSI producing 190hp is exclusive to the Karoq SportLine and comes with all-wheel-drive.

Hertz buys up to 65,000 Polestar cars

Car-rental giant Hertz has ordered up to 65,000 EVs from Polestar, the Swedish brand affiliated with Volvo. Deliveries will take place over five years - starting in spring this year in Europe, and late this year in North America and Australia.

The deal follows Hertz's announcement last October to offer customers the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world.

Two Audi SQs ready for take-off

Audi has launched two beefy all-wheel-drive sport utility vehicles. The SQ5 has landed, followed soon by the SQ7.

The SQ7 is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 500hp and 770Nm of torque, and hits 100kmh in 4.1 seconds. The SQ5 Sportback 3.0TFSI makes 349hp and 500Nm of torque and clocks the century sprint in five seconds.

Prices for the SQ7, which is equipped with all-wheel steering and sport air suspension, start at $500,951 and the SQ5 at $397,877.

Electric Lexus RZ to have yoke steering wheel

Lexus will unveil its first dedicated electric model, the RZ, on April 20.

In a teaser photo, it shows the car having a yoke steering wheel (made popular by Tesla), a cockpit which wraps around the driver, a Start button mounted high next to sleek air-conditioning vents and a never-before-seen driver selector.