Lotus' electric Eletre to hit 100kmh in under three seconds

Lotus has unveiled its first crossover and it is a sleek electric model to be made in Wuhan, China.

The Eletre will be the first of three new Lotus lifestyle electric vehicles to be launched in the next four years.

Its power output starts at 600hp, with an expected 0-to-100kmh timing of under three seconds to make it the quickest crossover. Lotus says it is targeting a range of 600km on a full charge, with a charge time of 20 minutes for 400km of range via a 350kW charger.

The Eletre will also accept 22kW AC charging. It will boast the "most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production sport utility vehicle" - along with the first Lidar technology in a production car - as well as extensive use of carbon fibre and aluminium.

Production is slated to start next year, which means Singapore will not get the car before 2024.

Next Mercedes GLC to have 2-litre engines and plug-in hybrid model

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC - undergoing winter testing in Arjeplog, Sweden - will have a range of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain paired with a nine-speed autobox.

A 1,999cc four-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of up to 258hp and 400Nm will accompany a 1,993cc turbodiesel with outputs of up to 265hp and 550Nm.

The latter will have a close-coupled nitrogen oxide storage catalytic converter, a diesel particulate filter and two selective catalytic reduction converters with separately metered AdBlue injection.

These treatments will possibly make the diesel engines the cleanest in their class. All engines are electrified with a second-generation 48-volt starter-alternator with an output of 17kW and 250Nm.

Plug-in hybrids - which are all-wheel drives in two petrol and one diesel variants - will have fourth-generation motors developing 100kW and 440Nm, and offer an electric range of more than 100km.

Audi spices up Q3 range

Audi Singapore has unveiled special editions of the Q3 (above, left) and Q3 Sportback 2.0 TFSI quattro.

The updated Audi Q3 offers a powerful and efficient turbocharged engine with all-wheel-drive. Both the new additions will have a 190hp 2-litre engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Prices for the Q3 and Q3 Sportback start at $229,853 and $239,419 respectively.

Fill up at Caltex for the environment

Caltex is offering customers a carbon-offset programme, making it the first fuel retailer to do so here.

Integrated into the CaltexGO phone payment app, it allows customers enrolled in the Caltex loyalty programme to opt in and use their loyalty points earned to offset a portion of the greenhouse gas emissions from the combustion of the fuel purchased.

Caltex will then purchase verifiable carbon offsets from projects that reduce, remove or avoid a portion of such emissions from the atmosphere and retire such offsets on a monthly basis.

Kedah plant rolls out first Malaysia-made Porsche

Porsche's plant in Kulim, Kedah - its first outside Europe - has rolled out its first car, a Cayenne. The joint venture between Porsche and Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby will make Porsches for the Malaysian market.

The Cayenne comes with "an elevated and enhanced standard equipment range", with a "specially curated Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur option package and an exclusive Porsche Design timepiece available for further personalisation".

Finger-operated gear control for Peugeot 208, 2008

The Peugeot 208 and 2008 are now equipped with a sleek gear lever which replaces its beloved joystick control. The new transmission control - similar to the flip-switch types first used by the Volkswagen Group - frees up space in the centre console.

For electric models, the Brake button (B) activates regenerative braking that increases energy recovery during deceleration. Once activated, the driver does not have to configure the setting each time he starts his journey.

RAV4 Hybrid promises efficiency of 4.7 litres/100km

Toyota agent Borneo Motors has launched the new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Equipped with a 2.5-litre engine paired with an electric motor, the car hits 100kmh in 8.1 seconds, yet consumes only 4.7 litres of fuel per 100km. It is priced at $196,888.