Twenty-eight students studying for a master's degree in transportation design at the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Italy have come up with a hydrogen-powered two-seater Alpine, which could be produced in 2035.

Named A4810 - after the height of the iconic Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps - the car is 5,091mm long, 2,010mm wide and merely 1,055mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,717mm.