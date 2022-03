BMW's new 2-series Coupe is 4,537mm long and 1,838mm wide, making it 105mm longer and 64mm wider than its predecessor. It is also 28mm lower at 1,390mm, with a wheelbase lengthened by 51mm to 2,741mm.

Together with wider tracks, the car promises better cornering dynamics. The boot has 390 litres of stowage - 20 litres more than before.