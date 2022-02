Mercedes-Maybach has made its official debut here with two models - the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 and the Mercedes-Maybach S-class S580.

The latter boasts a wheelbase which is 18cm longer than the long-wheelbase version of the Mercedes S-class, and a lighting system consisting of 253 LEDs. It also has active noise suppression, making its luxurious interior even quieter. It is available with a 4-litre V8 or 6-litre V12 engine.