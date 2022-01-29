Fast Lane

Subaru's second-generation BRZ is arriving soon. It is powered by a 2.4-litre normally aspired, horizontally opposed four-cylinder producing 234hp and 250Nm of torque. The rear-wheel-drive sports car with a Torsen limited slip differential will have a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.

It features a new exterior and interior, with an LCD instrument cluster and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen. Its vehicle stability control has a Track mode. Indicative prices are $120,800 for the manual version and $130,800 for the automatic one. The car is slated to arrive by end-March.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2022, with the headline Fast Lane.

