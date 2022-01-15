Shell and Porsche Asia Pacific have opened the first of six electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations along Malaysia's North-South Highway. The main station is in Tangkak, Johor - a popular stopover during road trips.

The two companies said later this year, customers will be able to charge their EVs quickly all the way up to Bangkok and back as the first cross-country charging network in South-east Asia is rolled out. Malaysia will have six 180kW direct current chargers at Shell stations. They can charge up a Porsche Taycan from zero to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes, providing up to 390km of travel distance.