Fast Lane: Veteran Singapore racer William Lyou dies, Tesla's Model Y SUV starts delivery in August

Veteran Singapore racer William Lyou dies

Veteran Singapore racer William Lyou, 74, died on July 13 of heart failure.

A number of online tributes have appeared since.

Motor Sports Singapore posted on Facebook: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of William Lyou, a true Singapore motorsports legend across generations and one of the competitors in the Thomson Road Singapore Grand Prix.

"Motor Sports Singapore General Committee and the members extend our sincere condolences to his family and to those fortunate enough to have known him. William will be sorely missed."

Mr Lyou suffered a heart attack in 2018. Despite that, he remained actively engaged in and was a willing commentator on all things automotive.

He is survived by his wife and two grown-up children, a daughter and a son.

Among the races he won was the 1973 Singapore Grand Prix, where he emerged third.

