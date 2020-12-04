Fast Lane: Tesla recalls 870 vehicles over defective roofs, and more

Improved Jaguar F-Pace SVR Jaguar's latest F-Pace SVR is hotter than ever.

While peak power remains at 550hp, its 5-litre supercharged V8 now churns out 700Nm of torque (from 680Nm before).

Combined with a new launch control, the quick cat hits 100kmh in four seconds (from 4.3 seconds) and a top speed of 285kmh (from 250kmh).

The super sport utility vehicle gets a new steering rack and re-tuned dampers to enhance dynamism.

Its braking system has also been tweaked to handle the beefier performance. The body has been made more aerodynamic, while the interior gets a new 11.4-inch high-definition, curved-glass touchscreen. Tesla recalls 870 vehicles over defective roofs Tesla is recalling 870 vehicles in China over defective roofs, part of which could fall off, AFP quoted China's market regulator as saying last Friday (Nov 27).

The announcement comes justa month after another recall of almost 30,000 cars imported into China - the world's biggest auto market - due to suspension defects.

Last Friday, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said the latest recall affects Model X cars produced between March 16 and July 31 in 2016.

Parts of the roof trim may have insufficient primer, which is used to improve adhesion, meaning it could fall off, the regulator said in a statement.

Tesla will inspect the recalled cars for free and perform a test on the roof trim to check if the primer is sufficient.

The latest recall comes after Tesla issued a pull-back in the United States for more than 9,000 Model X cars made in 2016, also due to roof trim that may separate, according to the US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In October, a new Model Y lost its roof as its owner was driving down Interstate 580 in California. Audi investing $56.7 billion on future mobility Audi is investing €35 billion (S$56.7 billion) over the next five years on future mobility.

About €15 billion will be spent on electrification.

New electric models rolling out from next year include the Audi e-tron GT, a battery version of the R8 supercar. Tweed options for Bentley's grand tourers Bentley is offering four tweed options on its two- and four-door grand tourers.



The Audi e-tron GT, a battery version of the R8 supercar. PHOTO: AUDI AG



The traditional, sustainable material produced in Scotland using ethical, environmentally friendly processes will debut in the Bentley Mulliner's Personal Commissioning Guide. The interior of the Flying Spur, Continental GT and Bentayga can all be fitted with this old-school wool finish. First superyacht to be powered by lithium-sulphur batteries A super yacht in Singapore is the first in the world to be powered by lithium-sulphur batteries.

Williams Advanced Engineering is collaborating with Oxis Energy to design and build a state-of-the-art 400kWh battery system for the 40ft luxury boat.

The first public viewing of the boat is planned for the Monaco Boat show next year.

The craft - from Yachts de Luxe of Singapore and designed by Jean Jacques Coste - will have a range of between 70 and 100 nautical miles at cruising speed. Japan may ban sales of new petrol-engined cars by mid-2030s Japan may ban sales of new petrol-engined cars by the mid-2030s in favour of hybrid or electric vehicles, reported Reuters, which quoted broadcaster NHK.



The world's first electric super yacht. PHOTO: YACHTS DE LUXE



The move would follow Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge in October for Japan to slash carbon emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050.

Countries such as Norway, Belgium, India, the Netherlands, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Britain, France, Spain and Singapore, as well as the American state of California, have all set targets to ban combustion engines either partially or fully by 2040. More options for Mini's John Cooper Works line-up Mini's extreme John Cooper Works line-up will have electric powertrains as well as combustion choices.

Currently, about 10 per cent of the Mini stable is electrified (either hybrid or full electric). Global modular platform for Hyundai's electric models Hyundai will have a dedicated global modular platform for its electric models.

Cars based on this new platform can have a range of more than 500km (and be charged up to 80 per cent within 18 minutes through high-speed charging).

A high-performance model will accelerate from zero to 100kmh in less than 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 260kmh, Hyundai Motor says.

The South Korean manufacturer, which is building a smart factory in Singapore, plans to introduce 23 battery-powered models by 2025, with an annual sales target of one million units.