Fast Lane: Subaru to offer electric car, latest Honda Jazz has 2 variants, and more

Quickest car ever

Japanese electric supercar maker Aspark is now taking orders for its Owl, touted as the fastest-accelerating car ever produced. Priced at over US$3.5 million (or close to S$12 million if registered in Singapore), the Owl hits 100kmh in under 2 seconds. With close to 2,000hp, Japan's first battery-powered supercar will do battle with cars such as the Lotus Evija, Pininfarina Battista and Rimac C Two. Production has started, with a limited series of 50 cars available worldwide. The company said it is working on a second car.

Subaru to offer electric model

Subaru says it will launch a full electric car for Europe soon. It will be an SUV similar in size to the Subaru Forester and built on a platform shared with Toyota. It is understood that Toyota will soon unveil a mid-size electric SUV based on the RAV4.

Honda Jazz in two variants



Prices start from $94,999. PHOTO: HONDA



The latest Jazz from Honda has landed. Two variants are available - a hatchback in two trim levels, and a tall hatch (Jazz e-HEV) with more ground clearance, equipment and a hybrid drivetrain. Both have a 1.5-litre engine paired with a continuously-variable transmission, but the tall hybrid hatch - assisted by two motors powered by a lithium-ion battery - has a higher output. Prices start from $94,999.

11 Aston Martin SUVs snapped up in first month

Aston Martin's first SUV, the DBX, has landed and made an impact. The car is positioned between the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga. Since unveiling it to a selected group of customers last November, agent Wearnes Automotive registered 11 units in December, pushing Aston Martin sales up by 30 per cent year on year despite the pandemic. The DBX starts from $788,000 before COE.

Electric car sales zoom ahead in Norway

The sale of electric cars in Norway overtook those powered by petrol, diesel and hybrid engines last year, with Germany's Audi replacing Tesla as the top battery-vehicle brand, Reuters reported, citing new data.

Electric cars made up 54.3 per cent of all new cars sold in the Nordic country in 2020, a global record, up from 42.4 per cent in 2019 and from a mere one per cent a decade ago, according to figures from the Norwegian Road Federation.

Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway exempts fully electric vehicles from taxes imposed on those relying on fossil fuels. The policy has turned the country's car market into a laboratory for automakers seeking a path to a future without internal combustion engines, vaulting new brands and models to the top of bestseller lists in recent years.

Volkswagen's Audi brand topped the 2020 leaderboard with its e-tron crossover last year, while Tesla's mid-sized Model 3, the 2019 winner, was relegated to second place.

Kia's new logo

Kia has unveiled a new logo which represents "symmetry and rhythm", along with its new slogan "Movement that inspires".

Fiat-Peugeot merger by Jan 16

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA said their respective shareholders have approved their merger to create Stellantis NV. It is now expected to be completed on Jan 16.

Two new Ferraris due this year

Ferrari agent Ital Auto will launch the SF90 Spider and Portofino M in the second quarter of the year. The SF90 Spider is expected to be priced at $1,977,544 and the Portofino M at $862,952 - both before COE. The Roma, which was previewed last year, is retailing at $850,000, also before COE.