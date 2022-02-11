Fast Lane: Skoda Octavia RS arrives, Amazon Alexa in Jaguar Land Rovers

New Skoda Octavia RS at around $200,000

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia RS is here, boasting an engine which still makes 245hp, but which promises higher efficiency. The power plant is paired with a shift-by-wire dual-clutch gearbox.

Slightly bigger than its predecessor, the front-wheel-drive car comes with a limited slip differential and a lowered chassis. Inside, you will find Alcantara sports seats and a digital instrumentation panel with five layouts. Its steering takes only 2.13 turns lock to lock, down from 2.7 previously.

The car is priced at $199,900.

