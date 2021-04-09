Fast Lane: Sharper CLS from Mercedes, bigger and quicker Subaru Outback

Bigger, quicker Outback

Subaru's latest Outback- at 50mm longer and 35mm wider - has arrived.

It is powered by a new 2.5-litre direct injection Boxer engine, which sends it to 100kmh in 9.6 seconds (versus its predecessor's 10.2).

With a ground clearance of 213mm, the SUV will traverse rough terrain and flood waters with relative ease. Its boot is 10 litres larger at 522 litres, with access via a hands-free tailgate.

The seats are lined with Nappa leather - a first for Subaru. An 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensures drivers are well-connected on the go.

MG's bling roadster concept



The MG Cyberster is a wild sports concept which will be unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month. PHOTO: MG



The electric roadster promises an 800km range and 5G connectivity, with styling cues said to be inspired by the classic MGB Roadster. It has LED strips down its sides, outlining the doors.

Caterham now Japanese owned



Caterham Cars has been acquired by Japan-headquartered automotive group VT Holdings. PHOTO: CATERHAM



VT Holdings has been the Japanese importer of the Caterham Seven since 2009 and is one of Japan's largest retailer groups, with over 200 showrooms. It also has investments in the United Kingdom, Spain, Thailand and South Africa.

Electric-hybrid Audi for Dakar Rally

Audi will field a super hybrid for the 7,646km Dakar Rally in January next year. The innovative car uses two electric motors, with its battery kept constantly charged by a 2-litre turbo DTM engine.

Polestar to achieve carbon neutrality without tree-planting

Polestar's 0 project will be the brand's first carbon neutral car, which will be achieved through a whole rethink of the manufacturing process. The Swedish electric carmaker says it will be ready by 2030.

"Offsetting is a cop-out," says chief executive Thomas Ingenlath. "By pushing ourselves to create a completely climate-neutral car, we are forced to reach beyond what is possible today. We will have to question everything, innovate and look to exponential technologies as we design towards zero."

Sharper CLS from Mercedes



The revised Mercedes-Benz CLS's interior has been upgraded with additional leather and trim combinations. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ



A limited-edition Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 is the range topper. The car is due here this year.

Fossil-free steel for Volvo heavy vehicles soon

Truck and bus maker Volvo Group has teamed up with steelmaker SSAB to do research, development, serial production and commercialisation of the world's first vehicles that will be made of fossil-free steel.

Volvo plans to start the production of concept vehicles and components from steel made by SSAB using hydrogen this year. Plans are for smaller-scale serial production to start next year and for a gradual move towards mass production.

The companies claim that fossil-free steel will be made by a new technology using fossil-free electricity and hydrogen.

The ambition is to use Volvo vehicles that are powered by batteries or fuel cells. SSAB aims to start supplying the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale from 2026.