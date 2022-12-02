Fast Lane: Renault goes all electric from 2023, Hyundai to remake Pony Coupe

An M car which goes back to its roots

Behold the BMW 3.0 CSL, an M model with the most powerful straight-six engine ever. The car’s power plant makes 560hp and 550Nm right up to 7,200rpm – all of it going to the rear wheels. Announced at the end of M’s 50th anniversary in 2022 and a nod to the car which won the European Touring Car Championship in 1973, the 3.0 CSL will be a limited-edition ride equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox.

No new combustion-engined Renault from next year

Renault will transition to all-electric models from 2023, in line with its global move.

The first among the series of new electric models to be launched here will be the new Kangoo E-Tech, which is expected to arrive by early 2023. This is the third generation of the fully electric Kangoo ZE van, which was first introduced in Singapore in 2012.

The Megane E-Tech will follow in the third quarter, then the Trafic E-Tech large commercial electric van by early 2024. Towards the end of 2024, the electric Renault 5 (R5) will make its debut here, followed by the Renault 4 (4EVER) in 2025.

