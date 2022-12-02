Fast Lane: Renault goes all electric from 2023, Hyundai to remake Pony Coupe

An M car which goes back to its roots
Behold the BMW 3.0 CSL, an M model with the most powerful straight-six engine ever. The car’s power plant makes 560hp and 550Nm right up to 7,200rpm – all of it going to the rear wheels. Announced at the end of M’s 50th anniversary in 2022 and a nod to the car which won the European Touring Car Championship in 1973, the 3.0 CSL will be a limited-edition ride equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox.
No new combustion-engined Renault from next year
Renault will transition to all-electric models from 2023, in line with its global move.
The first among the series of new electric models to be launched here will be the new Kangoo E-Tech, which is expected to arrive by early 2023. This is the third generation of the fully electric Kangoo ZE van, which was first introduced in Singapore in 2012.
The Megane E-Tech will follow in the third quarter, then the Trafic E-Tech large commercial electric van by early 2024. Towards the end of 2024, the electric Renault 5 (R5) will make its debut here, followed by the Renault 4 (4EVER) in 2025.
Remaking the Pony Coupe
Hyundai Motor is working with Italian design firm GFG Style to bring back the car that kick-started the Korean automotive industry.
The Korean auto group will work with GFG father-and-son founders Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro to rebuild the influential 1974 Pony Coupe Concept that young Giorgetto created for Hyundai’s debut at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.
The rebuilt concept will be shown in the second quarter of 2023.
Century-old Czech company unveils outrageous racer
Praga, a 115-year-old Czech company, has unveiled its Bohema supercar. Expected to weigh less than 1,000kg, the Bohema will be powered by a twin-turbo six-cylinder engine promising an output of 700hp.
The two-seater will have a full carbon monocoque chassis and body. Just 89 units will be made, each priced at €1.28 million (S$1.8 million) before Singapore taxes.
An electric eight-seater Ford
Ford has unveiled an electric multi-purpose vehicle based on a van. The E-Tourneo offers up to eight seats, with two rows facing each other. Its electric powertrain offers up to 369km of range and accepts DC chargers of up to 125kW.
Flexible track-mounted rear seating, power side doors, tilting steering wheel and B&O audio are part of the equipment list. To be made in Turkey, the car is expected to be delivered to first customers from mid-2023.