Fast Lane: Refreshed BMW 3-series, 8-seater Land Rover Defender to arrive in 4th quarter

Electric Cayman matches 911 GT3 Cup performance

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is an electric all-wheel-drive racing concept. Like the Mission R concept revealed earlier, the Cayman GT4 ePerformance uses the chassis of the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

In simulated racing, a steady 450kW is available for 30 minutes (duration of a Carrera Cup race). In terms of lap times and top speed, the GT4 ePerformance is on a par with the performance of the current Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

Via a 900-volt technology, the electric racer's battery can be charged from 5 to 80 per cent full in about 15 minutes.

VW ID5, Nissan Qashqai top driver-assistance ranking

Volkswagen's ID5 and Nissan's Qashqai have earned top marks in the European New Car Assessment Programme's driver-assistance grading for 2022.

Both earned the four-star maximum, but the VW's Travel Assist is slightly ahead - with 76 per cent assistance competence versus 74 per cent garnered by Nissan's ProPilot with Navi-Link.

But the Nissan's safety backup is much higher - at 93 per cent versus the VW's 85 per cent. The Polestar 2 is a distant third - with 53 per cent assistance competence and 88 per cent safety backup.

In 2020, the Tesla Model 3 garnered a score of 36 per cent for competence (largely because of poor driver engagement) and 95 per cent for safety backup.

