Fast Lane: Porsche remakes classic 911, Kia Niro EV to arrive in December

Lotus Emira buyers love stick shift

For those who think the manual transmission is dead, think again. According to Lotus agent Wearnes Automotive, 40 per cent of bookings it has collected for the new Emira sports car are for the supercharged 3.5-litre V6 six-speed manual.

At an estimated half a million dollars before certificate of entitlement (COE) for the car, those who prefer stick shift are also the well-heeled. The V6 has 400bhp/420Nm and hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds, before peaking at 290kmh. It is also available with a six-speed autobox, which boasts a 4.2-second century sprint.

The first cars are expected to arrive as early as the end of the year. Wearnes says it has collected more than 30 bookings.

The 60 per cent who placed orders for the 2-litre turbocharged inline-four (an AMG-sourced unit paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox) will have to wait, as there is still no indication when that variant will arrive. It has 360bhp/430Nm, hits 100kmh in 4.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 283kmh. It is estimated to cost $400,000 before COE.

