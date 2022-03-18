Fast Lane: Polestar showroom opens; Aston Martin's last and most powerful V12 Vantage

Polestar showroom launches

Polestar's showroom, dubbed Polestar Space, is finally open. Located at 45 Leng Kee Road, the address offers sales, service and test-drives of the Polestar 2 electric fastback. It boasts a clean, minimalist exterior, which sets it apart from other showrooms in the premium motor belt.

Inside the 210 sq m facility which accommodates two cars, a neutral display of aluminium, stone and glass dominates. Art lightboxes - inspired by stained-glass windows - add a dash of colour.

Polestar performance components, such as Ohlins dampers and Akebono and Brembo brakes, are displayed on the wall. Digital displays stream music and images from the Polestar headquarters in Sweden.

