Fast Lane: Polestar 2 arrives soon, longer-range MG EV to come in 2022

Polestar readies to take on Tesla here

The Polestar 2 electric performance saloon will be available in three forms.

The 224hp single-motor front-wheel-drive hits 100kmh in 7.4 seconds, with a range of 440km; while the231hp single-motor front-wheel-drive achieves the century sprint in 7.4 seconds, with a range of 540km.There is also a 408hp twin-motor all-wheel-drive which goes from 0 to 100kmh in 4.7 seconds, with a range of 480km.

Prices will start from below $200,000 with the certificate of entitlement for the 224hp variant.

Built on a new platform developed by Volvo Cars and Geely (and shared with the new Volvo XC40), the Polestar 2 is due to be launched along with a new showroom built by authorised agent Wearnes Automotive. The first such facility in Asia is scheduled to open before the end of the year.

Bookings for the Polestar 2 areopen, with limited units slated for Singapore due to strong global demand.

Volvo truck made from "green" steel

Volvo Group has unveiled the world's first vehicle made of fossil-free steel from Swedish steelmaker SSAB. The load carrier for use in mining and quarrying is part of Volvo's move towards carbon neutrality.

Green steel - made from renewable energy - is an important step in this move since around 70 per cent of a truck's weight comes from steel and cast iron, with the figure for Volvo machines even higher.

More such vehicles will follow in 2022, Volvo says.

Longer-range MG EV due in 2022



On a full charge, the car has a claimed range of 473km versus 335km for the current model. PHOTO: MG ZS EV



MG's popular ZS EV sport utility vehicle will have a longer range and a fresh look for 2022.

On a full charge, the car has a claimed range of 473km versus 335km for the current model. It gets a 72kWh battery (versus 44.5kWh now).

It will also have a bold new face set off by LED headlights and distinctive daytime-running lights, as well as a redesigned rear bumper and new wheels. Inside, there is a new infotainment system with phone connectivity.

There will be a 51kWh variant with a 317km range too. The car is slated to arrive by the second half of 2022.

Borneo Motors renews used-car business



The new division will operate out of Borneo's Leng Kee Road premises as well as an online site. PHOTO: BORNEO MOTORS



Borneo Motors has launched its Toyota and Lexus Certified Pre-Owned units - a move which brings the used-car business completely in-house. Previously, Borneo's used-car operations were done with third-party partners.

The new division will operate out of Borneo's Leng Kee Road premises, a new showroom inChang Charn Road, as well as an online site. The Chang Charn site will focus more on brands other than Toyota and Lexus.

All Certified Pre-Owned cars will undergo a 145-point inspection inside and out. Transactions will be transparent, with no hidden charges. Customers will enjoy 24/7 roadside assistance, complimentary servicing and a 12-month warranty.

Rear-wheel-drive R8 to hit 100kmh in 3.7 seconds



The car hits 100kmh in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 327kmh. PHOTO: AUDI



Audi has unveiled its most powerful rear-wheel-drive car yet - the R8 V10 Performance RWD with 562hp and 500Nm of torque. It shares 60 per cent common parts with Audi's LMS GT4 race car.

The car hits 100kmh in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 327kmh. A mechanical limited slip differential distributes torque ideally based on the driving situation, ensuring prime traction even when the roads are wet.

The Coupe version weighs a mere 1,590kg,while the Spyder version is 1,695kg.

Tesla questioned on why it did not trigger recall over software fix

The United States' top federal vehicle safety regulator sent two letters to electric carmaker Tesla this week, raising questions about the company's driver-assistance software systems and instructing it to provide fuller information.

The New York Times reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into why Tesla did not issue a recall last month (September) when it updated a software called Autopilot to improve its ability to spot stopped emergency vehicles such as police cars and fire trucks.

The agency also ordered Tesla to provide data about the software the company calls Full Self-Driving and expressed concern that it may be preventing customers from sharing safety information with the agency.

Electric Citroen crossover to arrive in late 2022



The car accelerates to 100kmh in 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 150kmh. PHOTO: CITROËN



Citroen's electric e-C4 is scheduled to arrive here by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Recently updated, the battery-powered coupe-crossover has a claimed range of 348km. It gets a 50kWh battery pack and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The car accelerates to 100kmh in 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 150kmh.