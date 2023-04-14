Fast Lane: Pagani marks 25th year, more powerful BMW XM, quickest Polestar

The Polestar 4 electric coupe-crossover is expected to land in Singapore by the end of 2024. About the size of Porsche’s compact Macan, Polestar’s third production model after the 2 saloon and 3 sport utility vehicle, the 4 will be unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show on Tuesday. It will go on sale first in China.

The Polestar 4 is said to be the quickest model from the Swedish company yet, with a claimed 0-100kmh timing of about 4 seconds for the dual-motor variant. Based on its teaser photo, it may be the sportiest-looking Polestar too. Because of its rakish profile, it is said to have no rear windscreen, offering a rear camera system instead.

Shell launches more efficient fuels

Shell has launched what it claims to be fuels which offer more efficiency and cleaning power. Its Shell FuelSave 98 and 95 are said to remove up to 65 per cent of harmful engine deposits and protect against wear, corrosion and future build-up of deposits to give drivers better fuel economy. Each 50-litre tank will offer up to 15km more, Shell says. At an average consumption of 10 litres/100km, this translates to an efficiency improvement of about 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Shell V-Power now has three times more cleaning and protection molecules. It is said to clean critical engine parts completely.

Along with Caltex, Shell raised fuel pump prices on Monday in the latest round of hikes. Their posted diesel prices are now up to seven cents higher than their competitors’, while their petrol prices are between five and 14 cents a litre higher.

Rear-wheel drive Volvo EVs offer longer ranges

Switching from front-wheel to rear-wheel drive has made the Volvo C40 and the XC40 Recharge electric models more efficient. The Swedish maker claims driving range for the two cars have increased by up to 103km, with the C40 covering 548km per full charge and the XC40 hitting 535km – an improvement of up to 24 per cent.

The higher efficiency is also due to the adoption of second-generation permanent magnet electric motors, Volvo says. These motors are more powerful, offering 238hp or 7hp more than their predecessors. They are also the first motors to be developed in-house at Volvo Cars. Battery performance has also been improved, thanks to enhancements to cooling efficiency.

Software to speed up Toyota’s electrification plans

Woven by Toyota, a mobility technology subsidiary of Toyota Motor, is helping the world’s largest vehiclemaker develop next-generation cars, including new battery electric vehicles. At the heart of this is Arene, a comprehensive software platform and vehicle operating system that “enhances car intelligence and improves both the development and application of mobility software”. Arene is targeted for deployment on vehicles beginning in 2025, followed by Toyota’s next generation of electric vehicles in 2026. Arene also enables greater software reusability across models and automates key aspects of the development pipeline for greater efficiency.

Ford unveils another electric van