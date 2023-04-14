Fast Lane: Pagani marks 25th year, more powerful BMW XM, quickest Polestar

Pagani in no hurry to go electric
Italian supercar manufacturer Pagani is in no hurry to roll out an electric car, and will keep producing its big-displacement V12 machines for as long as possible.
Founder and chief executive Horacio Pagani, in Singapore this week to mark his company’s 25th year in car-making, noted that various countries are not banning combustion engine cars until 2035, so “we have at least 10 more years of V12 production”.
But he adds that an electric Pagani is definitely on the cards. The company would love to partner AMG for its electrification drive, but intends to develop its own in-house expertise while sourcing components such as invertors and batteries from suppliers.
Pagani’s Singapore agent Eurokars Supersports held a lunch at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore to celebrate the anniversary, where the world’s only Pagani Zonda Kiryu and the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC (one of 40) were on display. The Kiryu is said to be worth €12 million (S$17.5 million), while the Huayra Roadster BC is worth €14 million.
Hyundai group eyes top 3 EV position
Hyundai Motor Group aims to become one of the world’s top three electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers by 2030 through the combined sales of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis electric models. The current top three are Tesla, BYD and SAIC.
Hyundai plans to invest 24 trillion won (S$24 billion) to increase EV production in South Korea to 1.51 million units and global volume to 3.64 million units. By 2030, Hyundai Motor Group will have a total line-up of 31 EV models. Kia will launch the EV9, its first three-row electric flagship sport utility vehicle, in 2023; and Hyundai Motor plans to launch the Ioniq 7 in 2024.
BMW XM with 1,000Nm of torque, 3.8-second century sprint
Just months after launching the XM flagship, BMW has unveiled the XM Label Red, which boasts 748hp and 1,000Nm of torque – an increase from the XM’s already ample 653hp and 800Nm. The Label Red plug-in hybrid has red metallic accents and a black-and-red interior colour scheme, and sits on 22-inch wheels. It promises a century sprint of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 288kmh (4.3 seconds and 250kmh for the XM). Only 500 units will be made.
Polestar 4 to be its quickest model yet
The Polestar 4 electric coupe-crossover is expected to land in Singapore by the end of 2024. About the size of Porsche’s compact Macan, Polestar’s third production model after the 2 saloon and 3 sport utility vehicle, the 4 will be unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show on Tuesday. It will go on sale first in China.
The Polestar 4 is said to be the quickest model from the Swedish company yet, with a claimed 0-100kmh timing of about 4 seconds for the dual-motor variant. Based on its teaser photo, it may be the sportiest-looking Polestar too. Because of its rakish profile, it is said to have no rear windscreen, offering a rear camera system instead.
Shell launches more efficient fuels
Shell has launched what it claims to be fuels which offer more efficiency and cleaning power. Its Shell FuelSave 98 and 95 are said to remove up to 65 per cent of harmful engine deposits and protect against wear, corrosion and future build-up of deposits to give drivers better fuel economy. Each 50-litre tank will offer up to 15km more, Shell says. At an average consumption of 10 litres/100km, this translates to an efficiency improvement of about 3 per cent.
Meanwhile, Shell V-Power now has three times more cleaning and protection molecules. It is said to clean critical engine parts completely.
Along with Caltex, Shell raised fuel pump prices on Monday in the latest round of hikes. Their posted diesel prices are now up to seven cents higher than their competitors’, while their petrol prices are between five and 14 cents a litre higher.
Rear-wheel drive Volvo EVs offer longer ranges
Switching from front-wheel to rear-wheel drive has made the Volvo C40 and the XC40 Recharge electric models more efficient. The Swedish maker claims driving range for the two cars have increased by up to 103km, with the C40 covering 548km per full charge and the XC40 hitting 535km – an improvement of up to 24 per cent.
The higher efficiency is also due to the adoption of second-generation permanent magnet electric motors, Volvo says. These motors are more powerful, offering 238hp or 7hp more than their predecessors. They are also the first motors to be developed in-house at Volvo Cars. Battery performance has also been improved, thanks to enhancements to cooling efficiency.
Software to speed up Toyota’s electrification plans
Woven by Toyota, a mobility technology subsidiary of Toyota Motor, is helping the world’s largest vehiclemaker develop next-generation cars, including new battery electric vehicles. At the heart of this is Arene, a comprehensive software platform and vehicle operating system that “enhances car intelligence and improves both the development and application of mobility software”. Arene is targeted for deployment on vehicles beginning in 2025, followed by Toyota’s next generation of electric vehicles in 2026. Arene also enables greater software reusability across models and automates key aspects of the development pipeline for greater efficiency.
Ford unveils another electric van
Ford has unveiled the E-Transit Courier, a new electric commercial vehicle designed “from the ground up”. The van is integrated with Ford Pro’s platform of software and connected services to further drive efficient operation, including end-to-end charging solutions and management tools. It offers 26 per cent more load volume than the outgoing model, plus enhanced loading and unloading for two Euro pallets. The van is part of Ford’s US$50 billion (S$66 billion) push to “lead the electric vehicle revolution”.
The E-Transit Courier has a 100kW motor and offers one-pedal driving. Charging from domestic power outlets take 5.7 hours. With 100kW DC fast chargers, the van can charge from 10 to 80 per cent full in less than 35 minutes.
Kia aims to boost global sales by one-third by 2030
Kia is targeting global sales of 4.3 million units (34 per cent higher than targeted 2023 sales) by 2030, with full-electric vehicle sales accounting for 1.6 million units. By then, it expects to post gross revenue of 160 trillion won (S$162 billion), an operating profit of 16 trillion won, and an operating margin of 10 per cent. It will invest 32 trillion won over the next five years, with 45 per cent dedicated to future business areas.