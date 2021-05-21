Fast Lane: New VW Golf, GTI and Jaguar's facelifted E-Pace arrive

New Golf, GTI arrive

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is here, with two variants being offered.

A Golf 1.5 eTSI - in three trim levels - has a 150hp/250Nm engine, with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and cylinder cut-off.

The other is a GTI, with a 2-litre engine making 245hp and 370Nm.

The new Golf boasts an ultra-modern interior. Prices start from $125,900 for the 1.5 and $205,900 for the GTI.

Lamborghini to have electric model before 2020

Lamborghini, known for its fuel-guzzling, fire-breathing racers, will have an entire range of hybrid models by 2024.

The application of lightweight carbon-fibre materials will offset the weight from batteries.

The marque has set aside more than 1.5 billion euros for this transition.

It will have its first fully-electric model in the second half of the decade.

BMW 2 Coupe set to sizzle



PHOTO: BMW



The new BMW 2-series Coupe is in its final stages of testing and will enter production soon, which means it should reach our shores by next year.

Its unique selling points include a rear-wheel-drive set-up, a powerful inline-six engine (374hp for the M240i xDrive), an extremely torsionally stiff body, and a chassis designed for agile and dynamic driving.

The new compact two-door range will also include an M variant.

VW grows electric stable

Volkswagen's electric ID4 range has grown, with City and Style variants with Pure and Pure Performance battery and motor choices.

The City version delivers 52kWh and 148hp, and has 341km of range. The Style variant has 170hp on tap with the same 52kWh batteryand its range is 338km.

Earlier variants offer 77kWh Pro Performance batteries with 204hp.

The ID4 will arrive in Singapore next year.

Hydrogen-fuelled van to debut soon



PHOTO: VAUXHALL



Vauxhall (known as Opel here) will add a hydrogen van to its lineup of battery electric vans. It will have a range of almost 400km and a cargo volume of up to 6.1 cubic metres.

Vauxhall is in talks with corporate fleet owners ahead of its UK launch at the end of the year. Right-hand-drive versions will roll out from 2023.

Sister brand Opel will also have this model for sale.

The hydrogen van, which refuels in just three minutes, is powered by a 45kW fuel cell, while a 10.5kWh lithium-ion battery, located under the front seats, provides dynamic peak power when required and stores recuperated energy.

Costliest McLaren in Gulf colours



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The extreme McLaren Elva is on display here - in the corporate colours of oil company Gulf, which is its racing partner.

The Gulf livery is inspired by a similar design that appeared on the McLaren F1 GTR, a vehicle instrumental in McLaren's win at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The roofless, windscreen-less Elva also has optionsin right-hand-drive and with a roof and windscreen.

It would cost more than $5.5 million on the road.

The British sportscar maker also has a 720S in Gulf colours, hand-painted in 20 days.

Baby Jag with 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine



PHOTO: JAGUAR



Jaguar's facelifted E-Pace compact crossover is here.

With a refreshed exterior sporting a new grille flanked by LED headlamps, and an upgraded interior with a new infortainment system, it is available with mild hybrid technology. It also has over-the-air software update.

Prices for a front-wheel-drive 160hp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo with an eight-speed autobox start from $189,999.

Skoda tweaks Kodiaq SUV



PHOTO: SKODA



Skoda has facelifted the Kodiaq. Its grille is more upright, with a revised and higher bonnet.

The bumpers have been redesigned to give a sharper appearance while the central air intake has been widened. Headlights are now LEDs.

The rear bumper has a distinctive diffuser while the tailgate features a new spoiler that extends further. Tail-lights are also LEDs.

Inside, the Kodiaq has a new two-spoke steering wheel, while the SportLine and vRS variants get a three-spoke wheel.

Classic Opel with electric drive



PHOTO: OPEL



Opel has revived the classic Manta as an electric car.

The Manta GSe ElektroMOD is a one-off model created to showcase Opel's heritage and new electric direction, and marks 50 years of the Manta.

Its four-cylinder engine is replaced by a 108kW electric motor, while its four-speed gearbox is retained for the chance to shift manually in an electric car.

It has a range of 199km. By 2024, Opel will offer an electrified variant across its entire range.