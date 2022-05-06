Fast Lane: New highly configurable Bentley, Lamborghini updates GT3 racing car

New Bentley to offer highly configurable interior

Bentley will announce a fifth model to join its stable next week. It says the new model will allow an unprecedented level of personalisation, with 24 billion possible configurations of trim specification alone.

Available configurations include the new Bentley Airline Seat, said to be the most advanced seat in a car, with 22-way adjustments. The cabin's ambient lighting takes the form of Bentley Diamond Illumination, where light is emitted through small perforations in the car's soft-feel door trim.

Lotus' new factory

Lotus has officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Hethel, a village in Britain. Named in honour of the company's founder, the Chapman Production Centre is already building the Emira, the last petrol-powered car from Lotus.

The centre is part of a £100 million (S$172 million) investment by Lotus in Britain. It is also an investment in the skills and passion of the Lotus team, which has more than doubled since 2017 when China's Geely became the company's majority shareholder.

New Abarth with adjustable spoiler