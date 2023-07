Skoda’s new Superb and Superb Combi are slated to arrive in the second half of next year. The range will be available with three petrol engine choices (including a mild hybrid), two diesels and a plug-in hybrid promising more than 100km of electric range. Power outputs range from 150hp to 265hp.

The fourth-generation Superb comes 90 years after the launch of the first model. All variants will be fitted with dual-clutch transmission.