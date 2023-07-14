Fast Lane: Most powerful MG, lightweight Caterham EV, new Opel Astra arrives

New Opel Astra debuts with 1.2-litre turbo engine
The sixth-generation Opel Astra has landed. It is the first hatchback to sport Opel’s new design, which is also seen in the electric variant.
The new Astra sports the brand’s first fully digital cockpit, with two 10-inch screens.
The version here is a 1.2-litre turbo producing 130hp and 230Nm of torque from 1,750rpm. Via an eight-speed autobox, the engine sends the front-wheel-drive compact to 100kmh in 10.7 seconds, and on to a peak velocity of 210kmh.
The new Astra measures 4,391mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,475mm tall, with a 2,675mm wheelbase. It is priced at $174,500.
The electric variant is likely to arrive in the middle of 2024.
Porsche Taycan bursts into flames in Singapore
A Taycan – Porsche’s first electric car – burst into flames at Sembawang Wharves on Wednesday while awaiting to be exported.
Believed to be a parallel-imported car that had just been sent to an unauthorised workshop for repairs, the dark blue Taycan sustained damage to its front and back.
Observers said this could mean its motors and electronic control units were ablaze, and not its lithium-ion battery, which is located along its floor. If the battery had been ignited, the entire vehicle would likely have been burnt, they added.
A number of other cars parked nearby were also damaged, including a green BYD e6 electric vehicle. The e6’s battery was not engulfed either.
The Straits Times understands the authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with assistance from Porsche’s regional office here.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) says that, in 2022, there were two electric vehicle fires in Singapore.
On Wednesday’s fire, the SCDF says it was alerted at about 8.05am. “Upon arrival, a car that was parked at an open space car park was fully engulfed by fire,” a spokesman says, adding that SCDF put it out with “a water jet and a hose reel, and there were no reported injuries”.
Most powerful MG yet
The MG4 EV Xpower is MG Motor’s most powerful production car yet. Its dual-motor powertrain delivers 430hp and up to 600Nm of torque, making it an electric hot hatch capable of hitting 100kmh in 3.8 seconds.
The rear-biased all-wheel drive wears orange brake callipers, a two-tone black roof, 18-inch alloy wheels and polished trim accents.
Its suspension allows for spring and damper tuning, with stiffer anti-roll bars and sharper steering. Overall suspension stiffness has been increased by up to 25 per cent. The car’s regenerative braking software allows for one-pedal driving.
Alas, there are no plans yet for the car to be imported to Singapore, but a certificate of entitlement Category A variant of the MG4 is slated by the end of 2023.
Light electric coupe from Caterham
Caterham, a British manufacturer of lightweight sports cars, has unveiled its first electric model.
The Project V is powered by a 200kW rear motor with a 55kWh battery. Measuing 4,255mm long, 1,893mm wide and 1,226mm tall, the three-seater coupe weighs less than 1.2 tonnes because of its carbon-fibre and aluminium construction.
It hits 100kmh in around 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 229kmh while offering a 399km range.
Revised VW T-Cross with LED lights
Volkswagen’s revamped T-Cross has new front and rear designs incorporating LED headlights, LED daytime-running lights and LED tail lamps. Its dynamic headlights are a new feature for Volkswagen, debuting in the T-Cross.
Inside, the car’s rear bench seat can be moved by 140mm to free up more stowage space.
When all the seats are occupied, the T-Cross offers a luggage capacity of up to 455 litres. With rear seats collapsed, the volume goes up to 1,281 litres.
Old-school Porsche revived as 700hp racer
California-based luxury car restorer Singer has retrofitted and beefed up an old-school Porsche 911.
The Singer 911 DLS Turbo is based on the air-cooled 911 Turbo of the 1980s. Its twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six engine makes more than 700hp at over 9,000rpm.
A six-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels. Track-oriented suspension and bespoke dampers with remote adjustment can be added.
One-off Ferrari based on 488 GT3
Ferrari has unveiled another one-off car, the KC23.
Commissioned by one of Ferrari’s top collectors, the car is based on the 488 GT3 (Evo 2020 track version). It boasts motorised air intake vents and an imposing rear wing.
Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the car is meant for non-competitive track use. The KC23 is said to pack around 600hp.
A manual V12
Aston Martin marks its 110th anniversary with a monstrous V12 sports car with manual transmission. The front-engined Valour is powered by a 70hp/753Nm 5.2-litre bi-turbo V12 mated to a six-speed manual gearbox “for maximum driver engagement and timeless classic appeal”.
Aston Martin says production is limited to 110 units.