Fast Lane: Most powerful MG, lightweight Caterham EV, new Opel Astra arrives

New Opel Astra debuts with 1.2-litre turbo engine

The sixth-generation Opel Astra has landed. It is the first hatchback to sport Opel’s new design, which is also seen in the electric variant.

The new Astra sports the brand’s first fully digital cockpit, with two 10-inch screens.

The version here is a 1.2-litre turbo producing 130hp and 230Nm of torque from 1,750rpm. Via an eight-speed autobox, the engine sends the front-wheel-drive compact to 100kmh in 10.7 seconds, and on to a peak velocity of 210kmh.

The new Astra measures 4,391mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,475mm tall, with a 2,675mm wheelbase. It is priced at $174,500.

The electric variant is likely to arrive in the middle of 2024.

