Fast Lane: More legroom in Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-AMG and rapper will.i.am create GT

DS Automobiles' prototype electric E-Tense Performance may be the first car without conventional brakes. It can make use of motor regeneration entirely for stopping.

Using Formula E technology, the luxury arm of Citroen is exploring whether regenerative braking could be used as the sole means to slow cars down. Though this technology is already available in most electric vehicles, it is currently used to complement conventional friction brakes.

The DS E-Tense Performance uses two electric motors producing up to 600kW and 8,000Nm to propel it to 100kmh in just two seconds.

Porsche buys stake in US battery start-up

Porsche is acquiring shares in American start-up Group14 Technologies, which uses advanced silicon-carbon technology for lithium-ion batteries.

As the lead investor, the carmaker is raising US$100 million (S$140 million) and leading a Series C funding round in which several companies are investing a total of US$400 million.

The company aims to make the next generation of battery cells considerably more efficient than the lithium-ion batteries currently in use. The chemistry of the new cells relies on silicon as the anode material, which can significantly increase their power density.

Range Rover Sport makes splash on dam spillway