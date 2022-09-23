Fast Lane: Monstrous 2-litre AMG, electric successor to Volvo XC90, last Audi R8

A 2-litre AMG with 680hp

Behold the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, a hybrid rocket powered by a ballistic 2-litre engine paired with a rear-mounted electric motor. With a system output of 680hp and 1,020Nm, the all-wheel drive hits 100kmh in 3.4 seconds and a restricted top speed of 250kmh.

The car has rear-wheel steering; a two-speed gearbox for the electric motor and a nine-speed transmission for the engine; and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.

It comes with eight drive modes: Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual.

Vintage car show at Dempsey

Motoring Heritage Day returns to Dempsey Village after a pandemic-induced two-year break. Taking place on Sunday from 10am to 4pm, the free event will feature 35 classic and vintage cars – including a 1934 Austin 7 Ulster Special, one of the oldest cars in Singapore.

Organised by the Malaysia Singapore Vintage Car Register (MSVCR), it will be the first time members are giving vintage car rides in return for $20 donations. All proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

For more details, go to MSVCR’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/themsvcr).

Komoco opens new EV service centre