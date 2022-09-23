Fast Lane: Monstrous 2-litre AMG, electric successor to Volvo XC90, last Audi R8

A 2-litre AMG with 680hp
Behold the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, a hybrid rocket powered by a ballistic 2-litre engine paired with a rear-mounted electric motor. With a system output of 680hp and 1,020Nm, the all-wheel drive hits 100kmh in 3.4 seconds and a restricted top speed of 250kmh.
The car has rear-wheel steering; a two-speed gearbox for the electric motor and a nine-speed transmission for the engine; and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.
It comes with eight drive modes: Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual.
Vintage car show at Dempsey
Motoring Heritage Day returns to Dempsey Village after a pandemic-induced two-year break. Taking place on Sunday from 10am to 4pm, the free event will feature 35 classic and vintage cars – including a 1934 Austin 7 Ulster Special, one of the oldest cars in Singapore.
Organised by the Malaysia Singapore Vintage Car Register (MSVCR), it will be the first time members are giving vintage car rides in return for $20 donations. All proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
For more details, go to MSVCR’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/themsvcr).
Komoco opens new EV service centre
A new service centre for Hyundai electric vehicles (EVs) opened on Tuesday. Located within the current Komoco Motors premises at 253 Alexandra Road, the $2.5 million facility is equipped with eight service bays and tools specific to the needs of EVs, including mechanical lifters for hefty battery packs and isolation boxes equipped with fire extinguishers in case of battery fires.
Owners will be able to see their cars being worked on in an air-conditioned lounge equipped with screens above the cars displaying work progress. Also announced at the centre’s opening was a venture between Hyundai Motor, Komoco and the Institute of Technical Education to train students to handle EVs. Up to 10 students each year will be offered internships.
New Mustang expected to arrive in 2023
Ford’s new 2024 Mustang coupe and convertible may be its final combustion variant of the iconic model. It comes with a customisable dual-display, high connectivity and 3D display Track Apps.
Touted as the most track-ready naturally aspirated Mustang ever, the new car boasts an upgraded suspension, improved aerodynamics and a 5-litre V8 paired with a 10-speed autobox. A 5.4-litre Mustang GT3 is a factory-backed race car. The new Mustang is expected to arrive some time in 2023.
Volvo shows off electric successor to XC90
Volvo Cars has released first details of its XC90 successor. Called the EX90, it will be a sleek electric sport utility vehicle. Although the first photos depict it as a long-wheelbase luxurious four-seater, the production version – to be unveiled on Nov 9 – is likely to offer up to seven seats. It may not arrive here until 2024.
BMW slashing carbon footprint by 2030
BMW plans to reduce its carbon dioxide emission for each car manufactured by 40 per cent in eight years. This involves reducing its carbon footprint in development, supply chain, production and electrification. For production of its next-generation battery cells, BMW will include recycled materials.
It will increasingly use natural fibres, and replace leather with recycled materials which feel and look like hide, and use plastics made from recycled fishing nets. The plan is to launch BMW and Mini models with completely vegan interiors by 2023.
Final R8 is a 570hp, 3.7-second rear-wheel drive
Audi’s latest R8 Coupe V10 Performance RWD will be the final iteration of the R8. The rear-wheel drive, mid-engine sports car has 570hp (30hp more) and gains new features such as bucket seats, dynamic steering, carbon-fibre stabiliser and ceramic brakes.
Its top speed is 329kmh, and zero to 100 kmh takes 3.7 seconds. Its 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 – paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission – will be the last of its kind. A mechanical limited-slip differential distributes drive torque to match the driving situation.
The car has arrived, and prices start at $771,036 with certificate of entitlement.
Three electric models from Renault soon
Renault is poised to launch a slew of electric models here, starting with the new Kangoo E-Tech in October, and followed by the new Megane E-Tech and Trafic E-Tech in 2023. The Kangoo and Trafic are light commercial vans, while the Megane is a mid-sized passenger saloon.
Second-generation Kia Niro Hybrid lands
Kia’s second-generation Niro Hybrid has landed, boasting a more aggressive styling and more features. It offers advanced driver assistance systems, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen (8-inch previously), fewer physical switches and a phone app called Kia Connect Lite.
The car also has a powered tailgate, USB charging ports for all occupants, and an electric shift-by-wire transmission dial. It gets a new engine paired with an electric motor. Although the car is larger and heavier than its predecessor, declared fuel consumption remains unchanged at 4 litres/100km.
Stamford Tyres opens new outlet in Jurong
Stamford Tyres has opened its 14th outlet at Revv Enterprise Hub in Jurong. Boasting two levels with a 1,608 sq ft first level and a 523 sq ft mezzanine, it has a storage capacity of up to 800 tyres and wheels. There are two tyre bays and one wheel alignment machine.
New Maserati GranTurismo to get V6
Maserati’s new GranTurismo will be powered by a V6 instead of a V8. To be available in Modena and Trofeo versions, it gets its V6 Nettuno engine from the Maserati MC20 sports car. It is not known when the car will arrive in Singapore, if at all.
Swede trial from Polestar
If you are sitting on the fence with regards to buying an electric car, you might want to check out a trail experience offered by Polestar, an electric-only make. The Swedish brand distributed by Wearnes Automotive is offering a seven-day rental of a Polestar 2 (single motor, standard range) at $1,000 (mileage capped at 500km). And if you decide to buy a Polestar thereafter, the rental amount will be deducted from the purchase price.