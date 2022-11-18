Fast Lane: Mercedes clinches new Nurburgring record, Singapore Motorshow returns

Mercedes sets new record at Nurburgring

The Mercedes-AMG One is the king of the 20.8km Nurburgring-Nordschleife track, with an officially measured lap time of 6:35.183 minutes – the quickest for a road-legal production vehicle. The record-breaking drive on Oct 28 was done by racing driver and AMG brand ambassador Maro Engel.

The plug-in hybrid car is powered by a 1.6-litre V6 turbo petrol engine and four electric motors to produce 1,063hp. It clocks 0-200kmh in seven seconds and 0-300kmh in 15.6 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 352kmh.

Electric cars among top scorers at crash test programme

The European New Car Assessment Programme has released the results for its largest group of cars this year, and all but one of the 16 cars tested achieved the maximum five-star rating.

The cars tested this November include the two full electric vehicles – the Tesla Model S and Nio ET7. The new Toyota bZ4X and its twin, the Subaru Solterra, also garnered top marks. The DS 9, a large family car, achieved four stars, due in part to a penalty in the frontal offset test for being an aggressive impact partner towards other vehicles.

The other cars achieving five-star results include the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Cross as well as the Nissan Ariya and its bigger brother, the Nissan X-Trail.

British start-up unveils 5.5-tonne fuel cell truck