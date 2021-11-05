Fast Lane: Mercedes-AMG SL returns with soft top, VW's electric coupe-SUV

Mercedes SL with soft top, all-wheel drive

The new Mercedes-AMG SL returns to the flagship roadster's soft-top heritage. The car now offers 2+2 seating and, for the first time, all-wheel drive and steering. It is fitted with the latest adaptive suspension and ceramic brakes are offered as a cost option.

Power comes from an AMG 4-litre biturbo V8. Reverting to a soft canopy saves 21kg in weight and lowers the car's centre of gravity. The top-of-the line SL63 makes 585hp and 800Nm of torque, allowing it to hurtle to 100kmh in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 315kmh.

The SL55 has 476hp/700Nm and hits 100kmh in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 295kmh. Lesser variants will follow.

Volkswagen has unveiled another electric model - the ID5 coupe-sport utility vehicle. At 4,599mm long with a 2,766mm wheelbase and 549-litre boot, the mid-sized electric VW will also be available in a sportier ID5 GTX variant.

The latter has two motors driving both axles. The ID5 follows the ID3 hatchback, the ID4 crossover and the ID6 multi-seater (for China).

The German carmaker is expected to have electric versions of its entire line-up by 2030, if not earlier.

Audi e-tron owners can now travel 20km farther on a single charge with a software update, which can be installed at Audi service centres.

With the revision, the current model year Audi e-tron 55 quattro can travel up to 441km on a full charge. The free update applies to vehicles built between mid-September 2018 and end-November 2019.

With a range of 298km, Renault's Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric will hit showrooms in Europe from next spring. Powered by a 90kW motor with a 45kWh lithium-ion battery, the emission-free Kangoo is produced at the Maubeuge factory in northern France.

Ducati's Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak features a new MotoGP-inspired livery and is the sportiest Multistrada ever. Powered by a 170hp V4 Granturismo engine, the bike offers a new riding position, a 17-inch front wheel with sports road tyres, single-sided swingarm, self-adjusting Ohlins suspension and a new Race Riding mode. The bike is 4kg lighter than the Multistrada V4 S.

Elon Musk says Hertz deal not sealed

Tesla boss Elon Musk says the carmaker has not yet signed a contract with recently bankrupt Hertz to sell the car rental agency 100,000 of its vehicles, reported The New York Times.

The deal that was announced last week drove Tesla's stock value past US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion). Mr Musk made the comment on Twitter on Monday in response to a user who had posted a chart depicting Tesla's skyrocketing stock price.

"If any of this is based on Hertz, I'd like to emphasise that no contract has been signed yet," he said.

A Hertz spokesman affirmed last week's announcement. "Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new electric vehicle-charging infrastructure across the company's global operations," she said. "Deliveries of the Teslas already have started."

Audi's facelifted A8 limousine will have headlights with a digital micromirror device. Each headlamp contains approximately 1.3 million micromirrors, which disperse the light into tiny pixels and allow adjustable illumination.

The car's tail lights are organic light-emitting diodes which warn drivers if they are too near. If a vehicle comes within 2m of a stationary A8 from behind, all the OLED segments are activated.

The interior will feature a "relaxation seat", with a footrest and heated massage function. The relaxation seat package includes a back massage with 18 pneumatic cushions, electrically adjustable comfort headrests and new infotainment screens.

Peugeot has updated its 508 and 508 SW - with revised trim options, new interior features and exterior changes. Following customer feedback, the French carmaker has streamlined the trim levels.

The 508 range will now be available in Active Premium, Allure Premium, GT, GT Premium and Peugeot Sport Engineered trim levels - with Allure trim no longer available.

The company has also introduced subtle styling changes - such as black instead of body-coloured door mirrors - while the front grille from the GT trim will evolve from chrome to an assertive dark chrome with a black surround.

Starting from the Allure Premium trim option, all models come with full LED headlights.