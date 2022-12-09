Fast Lane: Merc EQE, BMW X1 arrive in S’pore; limited-production 307kmh M4 CSL sold to S’pore buyer

Landed and sold

A unit of BMW’s rarefied M4 CSL has been delivered to a buyer in Singapore.

Estimated to cost more than $500,000 (BMW would not reveal the price) and limited to 1,000 units worldwide, the lightweight rear-wheel land missile is configured as a two-seater, with chassis upgrades and features to enhance track performance.

The street-legal variant of the BMW M4 GT3 race car, the M4 CSL holds the record for the fastest series-production BMW on the Nurburgring’s Nordschleife circuit, with a time of seven minutes and 20.207 seconds.

It hits 100kmh in 3.7 seconds and 200kmh in 10.7 seconds, with a top speed of 307kmh. The 3-litre engine makes 550hp and 650Nm.

Meanwhile, as part of BMW M’s 50th anniversary this year, the company has rolled out the limited-production BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre. Three units, each priced at $567,888, are available in Singapore. The 3-litre car has 510hp and 650Nm, enabling it to reach 100kmh in 3.9 seconds and a regulated peak velocity of 250kmh.

MX-5 clocks 1,000km on bio-petrol

An off-the-shelf 181hp 2-litre Mazda MX-5 Roadster has established a benchmark lap time for a zero fossil fuel sustainable fuelled car.

Powered by Sustain 100% sustainable road fuel from Coryton, the MX-5 completed laps at Anglesey Circuit in Wales, Oulton Park in England, Knockhill in Scotland and Kirkistown in Northern Ireland. In total, the car covered 1,600km. The second-generation Coryton petrol was created using agricultural waste.

Audi launches most powerful RS6 Avant, RS7 Sportback