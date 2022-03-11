Fast Lane: Mazda's most powerful car; Sony and Honda team up

Mazda unveils most powerful model

Mazda has added the CX-60 to its sport utility vehicle range. The model will be the first Mazda to have a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines a Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 100kW motor and a 17.8kWh battery.

It has a total system output of 327hp and 500Nm, making it the most powerful road car Mazda has ever produced and allowing it to hit 100kmh in 5.8 seconds.

The CX-60 can run on its motor alone for up to 67km. It will be followed by a multi-seat CX-80.

Swedish musician to compose sounds for Polestar showrooms

Polestar, the electric performance brand spun off by Volvo Cars, has teamed up with Swedish composer, musician and artist Lisa Nordstrom to create a unique soundscape for its retail locations around the world.

The Polestar soundtrack is also available on more than 50 streaming services - including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music - and can be streamed in Polestar 2 cars. PlayStation in future Honda cars?

Sony and Honda are teaming up to make electric cars to be launched as early as 2025, reported The New York Times.

In January, Sony, a leader in digital sensors and imaging technology, announced its ambition to enter the car market at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, unveiling a prototype sport utility vehicle that allows passengers to play video games made for its PlayStation 5 console.

But rather than design its own cars, the company has opted to partner a traditional carmaker, seeking to avoid the pitfalls encountered by other tech companies that have attempted to make their own vehicles from scratch.

Sony and Honda said they will form a new company this year that would manufacture cars in Honda's factories. The agreement is expected to give Sony access to Honda's global network of dealerships and aftermarket service providers.

In return, Honda will get access to the technology that is essential to implement features such as autonomous driving as well as Sony's wealth of entertainment options.

Volvo trials wireless charging on electric fleet