Fast Lane: Lotus GT, electric Merc with two-speed gearbox, Golf GTI to go electric

Lotus takes aim at Porsche Taycan with Emeya
Chinese-owned British marque Lotus has unveiled the Emeya – an electric four-door grand tourer which promises a 0-100kmh dash in under 2.8 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world.
The Emeya joins the Eletra electric sport utility vehicle – unveiled just 18 months ago – in Lotus’ expanding lineup of all-electric models. The company says production of the Emeya is slated to begin in 2024.
The car will have an adaptive air suspension system with sensors that detect changes in road surfaces “1,000 times a second”. The top-end dual-motor variant will exceed 250kmh.
Charging is fast too. It can add 150km of range with about five minutes of charging with a 350kW DC charger.
The car could arrive in Singapore by 2025.
Lexus RZ gets five-star crash rating
The Lexus RZ is the latest electric car to be awarded the five-star rating by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), along with the Nio EL7 and Nio ET5.
The Lexus RZ, which shares a platform with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, scored well for all-around crash protection for occupants across a range of ages, heights and sizes.
The vehicle is also the first car that Euro NCAP has given the nod to for its Child Presence Detection technology under the latest 2023 rating regimen.
Polestar 3 here for preview, a year ahead of delivery
Wearnes Automotive has brought in a pre-production unit of the Polestar 3 electric sport utility vehicle for a preview.
The 4.9m-long car with a wheelbase exceeding 2.9m is powered by two motors fed by a 111kWh battery.
Production of Singapore cars is not expected to start until the second quarter of 2024 and local deliveries should start around September 2024.
Wearnes, which says there has been “a lot of customer interest” in the Polestar 3, is accepting “letters of intent” from potential buyers now.
At current certificate of entitlement prices, the car could cost around $450,000.
Electric Mercedes CLA with 750km range
Mercedes-Benz has showcased an electric concept which could well be the next CLA compact saloon due in 2025.
The sleek and fluid Concept CLA Class is powered by a rear-mounted motor with a two-speed transmission.
Mercedes says it has a range of up to 750km, which is longer than any other electric car in its segment.
The German manufacturer is also said to be making an electric “baby G-wagon” – a smaller, less expensive version of its iconic boxy all-terrain model.
Electric Mini Cooper with two output options
Mini’s fifth-generation Cooper is an all-electric car available in two performance variants – E and SE, with a respective range of 304km and 400km.
The cars will have a 24cm circular central instrument display similar to what current Mini cars have.
The Mini Cooper E has 184hp and 290Nm of torque to send it to 100kmh in 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 159kmh.
The Mini Cooper SE has 218hp and 330Nm of torque to allow it to reach 100kmh in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 170kmh.
The cars are due to arrive in the second half of 2024.
VW’s new Passat boasts 50mm longer wheelbase
Volkswagen’s new Passat will be available in two plug-in hybrid variants with an electric-only range of around 100km. Their lithium batteries will be able to accept DC charging of up to 50kW.
An Estate version will follow in the first quarter of 2024. It will also have a plug-in hybrid variant.
It has the same electric powertrain as the saloon, which is paired with a 1.5-litre turbo engine to offer a combined range of up to 1,000km.
A 48-volt mild hybrid with engine-off coasting will also be available, with a range-topping 2-litre turbo 201hp in R-Line trim.
The new Passat’s wheelbase is 50mm longer than the previous model. The Estate offers up to 1,920 litres of stowage.
Volkswagen Singapore says there are no plans to bring in the new Passat.
Mini Countryman to be available in petrol, electric forms
Mini’s third-generation Countryman will be available with a combustion and electric line-up.
The electric Country promises a range of up to 460km. The car is 60mm taller and 130mm longer than the current Countryman. A longer wheelbase translates to more interior space.
It will be the first Mini capable of Level 2 autonomous driving.
The Mini Countryman Electric E has 204hp and 250Nm of torque to send it to 100kmh in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 168kmh.
The Countryman Electric SE is a dual-motor machine with 313hp and 494Nm, and is capable to reaching 100kmh in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 178kmh.
For petrolheads, the Countryman JCW is a combustion all-wheel drive with 300hp and 400Nm. It hits 100kmh in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 248kmh.
The new Countryman is slated to land here in the second half of 2024.
Days numbered for petrol Golf GTI
The Volkswagen Golf GTI as you know it will be no more.
Volkswagen has showcased the ID GTI Concept, an electric hatch which will pave the way for a production car in 2027.
The German carmaker claims it is “taking the GTI DNA into the electric age”, although no electric model has yet been able to replicate the emotive qualities of a combustion car as at today.
VW has not shared more information on the car, such as whether it will be front-wheel drive like the current GTI or rear-wheel drive like most modern electric models.
Electric Renault Scenic promises versatility and range
The Renault Scenic E-Tech is an electric compact people-mover due here as early as 2025. It is powered by a 160kW motor fed by an 87kWh battery, promising a range of 607km.
It has a 2.78m wheelbase and a 545-litre boot – plus 38.7 litres of extra storage throughout the cabin.
Comfort features include a glass roof which can turn opaque and a rear armrest (unique in its size segment).
The 4.47m-long, 1.86m-wide and 1.57m-tall car offers four levels of regenerative braking via steering-mounted paddles.
See Audi Q8 in a new light
Audi has given its Q8 sport utility coupe a minor facelift, with new bumpers and HD Matrix LED headlights and Oled rear lights with four selectable designs – an industry first.
Laser high-beam will be available as an option for the top-spec variants. New wheels, colours, inlays and seats with contrast stitching are some other changes.