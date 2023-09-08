Fast Lane: Lotus GT, electric Merc with two-speed gearbox, Golf GTI to go electric

Lotus takes aim at Porsche Taycan with Emeya

Chinese-owned British marque Lotus has unveiled the Emeya – an electric four-door grand tourer which promises a 0-100kmh dash in under 2.8 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world.

The Emeya joins the Eletra electric sport utility vehicle – unveiled just 18 months ago – in Lotus’ expanding lineup of all-electric models. The company says production of the Emeya is slated to begin in 2024.

The car will have an adaptive air suspension system with sensors that detect changes in road surfaces “1,000 times a second”. The top-end dual-motor variant will exceed 250kmh.

Charging is fast too. It can add 150km of range with about five minutes of charging with a 350kW DC charger.

The car could arrive in Singapore by 2025.

Lexus RZ gets five-star crash rating

The Lexus RZ is the latest electric car to be awarded the five-star rating by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), along with the Nio EL7 and Nio ET5.

The Lexus RZ, which shares a platform with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, scored well for all-around crash protection for occupants across a range of ages, heights and sizes.

The vehicle is also the first car that Euro NCAP has given the nod to for its Child Presence Detection technology under the latest 2023 rating regimen.

Polestar 3 here for preview, a year ahead of delivery